Kareena Kapoor, Salman Khan, Rhea Chakraborty and more spotted in style

Here is your daily dose of celebrity spotting. The shutterbugs snapped several actors in and out of Mumbai; take a look



Kareena Kapoor was seen outside her house in all orange outfit walking in white sneakers and big glasses. She was also wearing a mask as she stepped outside her house.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee was seen outside the airport with his family. He was holding his daughter's hand as he walked towards to gate. He recently shared a few pics from his Kerala visit on his social media pages.

Salman Khan and his gang of boys were seen outside the Mumbai airport posing for the shutterbugs. Salman was seen posing with Shera in a black leather jacket, patched work jeans with white shoes.

Ayusha Sharma was seen in a grey pullover and a cap at the Mumbai Airport. He is on cloud nine after the release of his latest film Antim: The Final Truth, which was released on November 26. The film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

Rhea Chakraborty looks sleek in a grey suit jacket and pants. She donned a black top that matched her outfit. The actress kept her hair open and straight.

Gauahar Khan was spotted at the airport with her husband Zaid Darbar and her sister Nigaar Khan. All three where looked perfect for travelling wearing comfortable clothes.