  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rhea Chakraborty drug case: Actor to get her laptop and phone back from NCB, access to back account

    The mobile phone and laptop had been in NCB custody since the beginning of the case against her.

    Rhea Chakraborty drug case: Actor to get her laptop and phone back from NCB, access to back account drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 10, 2021, 1:18 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty’s bank accounts will be de-freeze, said a Mumbai court. A special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was hearing the plea of Rhea. As per the pela, Rhea had requested the court to allow de-freezing of her bank accounts as well as to release her laptop and cell phone which have been under the possession of Narcotics Control Burau (NCB) ever since the case started after the death of the actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea was booked for a drug case which is being probed in regard to the Rajput’s death.

    Special Judge, DB Mane in his order said that since there was no strong objection from the respondent’s side, which is NCB, the court will allow de-freezing of Rhea’s bank accounts and fixed deposits (FDs). However, there were certain conditions that were laid for the de-freezing. The court said that Rhea will have to maintain the balance amount as shown in the court last year on September 16, till the conclusion of the trial. Rhea was represented by her lawyer, Satish Maneshinde.

    ALSO READ: On Father's Day, Rhea Chakraborty apologises for the unfortunate times her family had to face

    In her please, Rhea has mentioned that the money in her bank accounts is used for paying salaries to her staff, as well as to pay various taxes. She further went on to add that she also supports her brother’s as well as her own lifestyle with that money.

    Along with this, Justice Mane also allowed Rhea’s separate application for reclaiming her cell phone and laptop, for which she has been asked to file a bond of Rs 1 lakh. It is after a very long time that Rhea’s bank accounts will be de-freeze, as well as she will reclaim her phone and laptop.

    ALSO READ: Take a look at Rhea Chakraborty's journey to healing, actress founds support in fans (Pic inside)

    Rhea and her brother, Showik Chakraborty are accused to have procured drugs for Rajput for the purpose of consumption. She was earlier in jail and was granted bail by the Bombay High Court after her bail plea was rejected by the Special NDPS Court.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2021, 1:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 15: Did Afsana Khan use a knife on herself on sets of show? SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Did Afsana Khan use a knife on herself on sets of show?

    Video Icon
    Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor are the new best friends on the block? drb

    Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor are the new best friends on the block?

    Video Icon
    Chhath Puja 2021: Hrithik Roshan shares greetings with fans RCB

    Chhath Puja 2021: Hrithik Roshan shares greetings with fans

    Video Icon
    Breaking Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa to marry today in Chandigarh (Details) RCB

    Breaking: Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa to marry today in Chandigarh (Details)

    Video Icon
    Bigg Boss 15 ex contestant Donal Bisht emerged as a Lone Warrior here is how drb

    Bigg Boss 15: ex-contestant Donal Bisht emerged as a ‘Lone Warrior’, here is how

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022 PM Modi to inaugurate 340-km Purvanchal Expressway on November 16 gcw

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi to inaugurate 340-km Purvanchal Expressway on November 16

    Video Icon
    Virat Kohli's farewell to former coach Ravi Shastri will touch your hearts-ayh

    Virat Kohli's farewell to former coach Ravi Shastri will touch your hearts

    Video Icon
    Bigg Boss 15: Did Afsana Khan use a knife on herself on sets of show? SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Did Afsana Khan use a knife on herself on sets of show?

    Video Icon
    Dubai Air Show IAF sends Globemaster, Super Hercules, Tejas, Dhruv Suryakiran team

    Dubai Air Show: IAF sends Globemaster, Super Hercules, Tejas, Dhruvs and Suryakiran team

    Video Icon
    Apple first computer hand-built by Jobs Wozniak sells for $400000 in auction gcw

    Apple's first computer hand-built by Jobs, Wozniak sells for $400,000 in auction

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon
    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba journey From selling oranges to building a school newpadpu mangalore karnataka

    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba's journey: From selling oranges to building a school

    Video Icon
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager-ayh

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

    Video Icon