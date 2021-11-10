Rhea Chakraborty drug case: Actor to get her laptop and phone back from NCB, access to back account

The mobile phone and laptop had been in NCB custody since the beginning of the case against her.

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty’s bank accounts will be de-freeze, said a Mumbai court. A special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was hearing the plea of Rhea. As per the pela, Rhea had requested the court to allow de-freezing of her bank accounts as well as to release her laptop and cell phone which have been under the possession of Narcotics Control Burau (NCB) ever since the case started after the death of the actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea was booked for a drug case which is being probed in regard to the Rajput’s death.

Special Judge, DB Mane in his order said that since there was no strong objection from the respondent’s side, which is NCB, the court will allow de-freezing of Rhea’s bank accounts and fixed deposits (FDs). However, there were certain conditions that were laid for the de-freezing. The court said that Rhea will have to maintain the balance amount as shown in the court last year on September 16, till the conclusion of the trial. Rhea was represented by her lawyer, Satish Maneshinde.

ALSO READ: On Father's Day, Rhea Chakraborty apologises for the unfortunate times her family had to face

In her please, Rhea has mentioned that the money in her bank accounts is used for paying salaries to her staff, as well as to pay various taxes. She further went on to add that she also supports her brother’s as well as her own lifestyle with that money.

Along with this, Justice Mane also allowed Rhea’s separate application for reclaiming her cell phone and laptop, for which she has been asked to file a bond of Rs 1 lakh. It is after a very long time that Rhea’s bank accounts will be de-freeze, as well as she will reclaim her phone and laptop.

ALSO READ: Take a look at Rhea Chakraborty's journey to healing, actress founds support in fans (Pic inside)

Rhea and her brother, Showik Chakraborty are accused to have procured drugs for Rajput for the purpose of consumption. She was earlier in jail and was granted bail by the Bombay High Court after her bail plea was rejected by the Special NDPS Court.