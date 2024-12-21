Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan visits his Mysuru farmhouse, meets mother after interim bail

Kannada actor Darshan was released from prison on interim bail in the Renukaswamy murder case on October 30 after spending 131 days in jail.

Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan visits his Mysuru farmhouse, meets mother after interim bail RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 21, 2024, 2:33 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 21, 2024, 2:33 PM IST

Darshan has returned to his Mysuru farmhouse just days after being granted bail in the Renukaswamy murder case. According to ETimes, the Darshan arrived at his property on Friday, and some family members and friends visited him. The actor reportedly met his mother, Meena, at the farmhouse.

The farmhouse is located on T Narasipura Road, roughly 25 km from Mysuru city. Soon after Darshan arrived, the farmhouse's gates and entrance were covered with a sheet to guarantee seclusion.

Also Read: Allu Arjun's HIT film Pushpa 2 tops 2024 ticket sales on BookMyShow

Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan visits his Mysuru farmhouse, meets mother after interim bail RBA

This is Darshan's first visit to Mysuru after being granted bail by the Karnataka High Court in the Renukaswamy murder case. Darshan was freed from prison on temporary bail on October 30 after serving 131 days in jail. Darshan's partner, actress Pavithra Gowda, has also been freed on bail from Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.

On June 11, 2024, the Bengaluru police detained Darshan from Mysuru. Police were probing his role in the Renukaswamy murder case and had already confiscated his mobile phones.

Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan visits his Mysuru farmhouse, meets mother after interim bail RBA

Renukaswamy was discovered dead on Sumanahalli Bridge in Bengaluru on June 8, 2024. He was from a middle-class family, with his father Kashinatha Shivanagoudara a retired government official. Renukaswamy reportedly used to work at an Apollo Pharmacy in Chitradurga.

Also Read: Karishma Tanna inspired saree designs for tall girls; Check photos

Meanwhile, the Karnataka police want to file an appeal plea in the Supreme Court contesting the bail granted to the Kannada actor. Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayanand recently gave a news conference in the city, stating that “In connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, the police department is preparing to approach the Supreme Court to challenge the bail granted to the accused by the High Court."

"We are sending a proposal to the government in this regard and are in the process of filing an appeal petition," according to him. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Photos Hina Khan In Abu Dhabi: Actress celebrates holiday season in style RBA

Photos: Hina Khan In Abu Dhabi: Actress celebrates holiday season in style

Vanvaas Aamir Khan, Nana Patekar shoot special podcast for movie [WATCH] ATG

'Vanvaas': Aamir Khan, Nana Patekar shoot special podcast for movie [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18 He Has Positive Energy says Shalini Passi on meeting host Salman Khan WATCH RBA

Bigg Boss 18: ‘He Has Positive Energy,' says Shalini Passi on meeting host Salman Khan (WATCH)

Will never play mother-in-law...', Ameesha Patel takes dig at 'Gadar 2' director Anil Sharma ATG

'Will never play mother-in-law...', Ameesha Patel takes dig at 'Gadar 2' director Anil Sharma

We are from a country...', Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal broke FDs for 'Girls Will Be Girls' ATG

'We are from a country...', Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal broke FDs for 'Girls Will Be Girls'

Recent Stories

Karnataka accident: 6 dead after container truck overturns on car near Bengaluru's Nelamangala (WATCH) snt

Karnataka accident: 6 dead after container truck overturns on car near Bengaluru's Nelamangala (WATCH)

Oil reserves to high value currency: 10 INTERESTING facts about Kuwait ATG

Oil reserves to high value currency: 10 INTERESTING facts about Kuwait

Chennai Tamil Nadu Weather Update: IMD issues heavy rainfall, weakening low pressure area RBA

Chennai-Tamil Nadu Weather Update: IMD issues heavy rainfall, weakening low pressure area

Amid Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor break up, diva gives relationship advice; here's what she said RBA

Amid Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor break up, diva gives relationship advice; here's what she said

Year end deals: 5 best electric car brands in India with MASSIVE discounts AJR

Year-end deals: 5 best electric car brands in India with MASSIVE discounts

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon