Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan visits his Mysuru farmhouse, meets mother after interim bail

Kannada actor Darshan was released from prison on interim bail in the Renukaswamy murder case on October 30 after spending 131 days in jail.

Darshan has returned to his Mysuru farmhouse just days after being granted bail in the Renukaswamy murder case. According to ETimes, the Darshan arrived at his property on Friday, and some family members and friends visited him. The actor reportedly met his mother, Meena, at the farmhouse.

The farmhouse is located on T Narasipura Road, roughly 25 km from Mysuru city. Soon after Darshan arrived, the farmhouse's gates and entrance were covered with a sheet to guarantee seclusion.

This is Darshan's first visit to Mysuru after being granted bail by the Karnataka High Court in the Renukaswamy murder case. Darshan was freed from prison on temporary bail on October 30 after serving 131 days in jail. Darshan's partner, actress Pavithra Gowda, has also been freed on bail from Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.

On June 11, 2024, the Bengaluru police detained Darshan from Mysuru. Police were probing his role in the Renukaswamy murder case and had already confiscated his mobile phones.

Renukaswamy was discovered dead on Sumanahalli Bridge in Bengaluru on June 8, 2024. He was from a middle-class family, with his father Kashinatha Shivanagoudara a retired government official. Renukaswamy reportedly used to work at an Apollo Pharmacy in Chitradurga.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka police want to file an appeal plea in the Supreme Court contesting the bail granted to the Kannada actor. Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayanand recently gave a news conference in the city, stating that “In connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, the police department is preparing to approach the Supreme Court to challenge the bail granted to the accused by the High Court."

"We are sending a proposal to the government in this regard and are in the process of filing an appeal petition," according to him.

