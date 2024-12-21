Lifestyle

Karishma Tanna inspired saree designs for tall girls; Check photos

Karishma Tanna's 41st Birthday

Karishma Tanna celebrates her 41st birthday. We showcase her saree designs that you can recreate

Lace-Adorned Saree

The off-white saree adorned with lace and pearls, paired with a bralette blouse, is perfect for weddings

Pink Silk Saree

Karishma looks lovely in a pink silk saree paired with a printed blouse

Black Banarasi Saree

Karishma looks glamorous in a black and gold Banarasi silk saree with a strapped blouse and belt

Golden Sequined Saree

A timeless golden sequined saree paired with a bralette blouse and light jewelry

Chikankari Purple Saree

A lightweight chikankari purple saree, perfect for office wear or casual outings

Sequin Sheer Saree

Karishma's sequined sheer saree is perfect for parties. Style it with smoky eye makeup and statement earrings

Pastel Tone Saree Magic

Karishma's pastel pink saree is perfect for daytime events. Enhance the look with minimal makeup and pearl accessories

Sanjeeda Sheikh’s top 6 saree styles for a chic and elegant look

6 stunning leather outfits to rock this New Year's eve

(Photos) Tamannaah Bhatia's 5 cool, stylish hairstyles

Sanjeeda Shaikh’s 6 stylish blouse designs you’ll want to try