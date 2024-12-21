Karishma Tanna inspired saree designs for tall girls; Check photos

Lifestyle
Karishma Tanna celebrates her 41st birthday. We showcase her saree designs that you can recreate
The off-white saree adorned with lace and pearls, paired with a bralette blouse, is perfect for weddings
Karishma looks lovely in a pink silk saree paired with a printed blouse
Karishma looks glamorous in a black and gold Banarasi silk saree with a strapped blouse and belt
A timeless golden sequined saree paired with a bralette blouse and light jewelry
A lightweight chikankari purple saree, perfect for office wear or casual outings
Karishma's sequined sheer saree is perfect for parties. Style it with smoky eye makeup and statement earrings
Karishma's pastel pink saree is perfect for daytime events. Enhance the look with minimal makeup and pearl accessories
Sanjeeda Sheikh’s top 6 saree styles for a chic and elegant look
6 stunning leather outfits to rock this New Year's eve
(Photos) Tamannaah Bhatia's 5 cool, stylish hairstyles
Sanjeeda Shaikh’s 6 stylish blouse designs you’ll want to try