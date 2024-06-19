Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi appears before police for investigation

    Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi was questioned about Darshan's shoes, which were worn on the day Renuka Swamy was murdered and later discovered at her Bengaluru home. Darshan, a Kannada actor, is under investigation for allegedly being involved in the murder of Renuka Swamy. 

    Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi appears before police for investigation RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 19, 2024, 2:45 PM IST

    In the Renuka Swamy murder investigation, Kannada star Darshan's wife, Vijayalakshmi, appeared before Karnataka police on Wednesday, June 19. The police had already issued her a summons to come before them to record her statement in the matter. Vijayalakshmi was reportedly questioned about Darshan's shoes, which were allegedly used on the day Renuka Swamy was murdered and later discovered at her Bengaluru home.

    Darshan is being investigated for his alleged involvement in the Renuka Swamy murder case. Darshan and Vijayalakshmi's 15-year-old son, Vinish, sent a devastating message last week. He moved to Instagram stories to challenge individuals who were using "offensive language" against his father during the Renuka Swamy murder investigation.  

    Also Read: Rahul Mody Net Worth: Know more about Shraddha Kapoor's boyfriend

    Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi appears before police for investigation RBA

    “Thank you all for all the bad comments and offensive language towards my father and not considering that I am a 15-year-old with feelings, and even during this hard time when my mom and dad required support cursing at me won’t change that you everyone,” he wrote.

    About Renuka Swamy Murder Case
    Renuka Swamy was discovered dead near the Sumanahalli Bridge in Bengaluru on June 8, 2024. He apparently worked at an Apollo Pharmacy facility in Chitradurga. Renuka reportedly used to send nasty texts to Darshan's acquaintance, Kannada actress Pavithra Gowad. Renuka Swamy was killed, and his corpse was allegedly thrown in a canal near Kamaksshipalya, Bengaluru, in front of Darshan.

    Eight of the accused have allegedly implicated Darshan, stating he was present during Renuka Swamy's attack. Darshan was detained by Bengaluru police from Mysuru on June 11 and held in police custody for six days.

    Also Read: 'Sonakshi Sinha marrying a Muslim man is her choice, it's her life,' says Swara Bhasker

    Previously, Karnataka police officers said that Darshan and his aides attacked Renuka Swamy with sticks before throwing him against a wall, resulting in his death. “It was Pavithra who instigated Darshan to punish Renukaswamy. Accordingly, the plan was hatched,” sources said.

    So far, 15 persons have been detained in the case, including Darshan and his close friend Pavithra, an actress. Darshan's co-star Pradosh and close aide Nagaraj were recently detained.

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2024, 2:45 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Hamare Baarah' gets a release date! Bombay High court asks to delete some scenes, film to release on June 21 RKK

    'Hamare Baarah' gets a release date! Bombay High court asks to delete some scenes, film to release on June 21

    Sonakshi Sinha marrying a Muslim man is her choice, it's her life,' says Swara Bhasker RBA

    'Sonakshi Sinha marrying a Muslim man is her choice, it's her life,' says Swara Bhasker

    Did you know Alia Bhatt is NOT ALLOWED to dress up Raha? Ranbir Kapoor has taken charge of her outfits RKK

    Did you know Alia Bhatt is NOT ALLOWED to dress up Raha? Ranbir Kapoor has taken charge of her outfits

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul head out on dinner-date to celebrate their 1st wedding anniversary, see viral photo RBA

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul head out on dinner-date to celebrate their 1st wedding anniversary, see viral photo

    What is sensorineural hearing loss? The disorder singer Alka Yagnik is diagnosed with RKK

    What is sensorineural hearing loss? The disorder singer Alka Yagnik is diagnosed with

    Recent Stories

    Same Sex Marriage: 7 countries that legalized Gay marriage ATG

    Same Sex Marriage: 7 countries that legalized Gay marriage

    'Hamare Baarah' gets a release date! Bombay High court asks to delete some scenes, film to release on June 21 RKK

    'Hamare Baarah' gets a release date! Bombay High court asks to delete some scenes, film to release on June 21

    Ooty to Ladakh: 7 coldest places to visit in India during Summer RBA EAI

    Ooty to Ladakh: 7 coldest places to visit in India during Summer

    Football 'Don't need to commit to 2026 World Cup': Lionel Messi drops bombshell ahead of Copa America 2024 osf

    'Don't need to commit to 2026 World Cup': Lionel Messi drops bombshell ahead of Copa America 2024

    Should have reclaimed the name..', Spiritual leader Sadhguru on 'Bharat' name being used in NCERT textbooks ATG

    'Should have reclaimed the name..', Spiritual leader Sadhguru on 'Bharat' name being used in NCERT textbooks

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon