Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi appears before police for investigation

Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi was questioned about Darshan's shoes, which were worn on the day Renuka Swamy was murdered and later discovered at her Bengaluru home. Darshan, a Kannada actor, is under investigation for allegedly being involved in the murder of Renuka Swamy.

In the Renuka Swamy murder investigation, Kannada star Darshan's wife, Vijayalakshmi, appeared before Karnataka police on Wednesday, June 19. The police had already issued her a summons to come before them to record her statement in the matter. Vijayalakshmi was reportedly questioned about Darshan's shoes, which were allegedly used on the day Renuka Swamy was murdered and later discovered at her Bengaluru home.

Darshan is being investigated for his alleged involvement in the Renuka Swamy murder case. Darshan and Vijayalakshmi's 15-year-old son, Vinish, sent a devastating message last week. He moved to Instagram stories to challenge individuals who were using "offensive language" against his father during the Renuka Swamy murder investigation.

“Thank you all for all the bad comments and offensive language towards my father and not considering that I am a 15-year-old with feelings, and even during this hard time when my mom and dad required support cursing at me won’t change that you everyone,” he wrote.

About Renuka Swamy Murder Case

Renuka Swamy was discovered dead near the Sumanahalli Bridge in Bengaluru on June 8, 2024. He apparently worked at an Apollo Pharmacy facility in Chitradurga. Renuka reportedly used to send nasty texts to Darshan's acquaintance, Kannada actress Pavithra Gowad. Renuka Swamy was killed, and his corpse was allegedly thrown in a canal near Kamaksshipalya, Bengaluru, in front of Darshan.

Eight of the accused have allegedly implicated Darshan, stating he was present during Renuka Swamy's attack. Darshan was detained by Bengaluru police from Mysuru on June 11 and held in police custody for six days.

Previously, Karnataka police officers said that Darshan and his aides attacked Renuka Swamy with sticks before throwing him against a wall, resulting in his death. “It was Pavithra who instigated Darshan to punish Renukaswamy. Accordingly, the plan was hatched,” sources said.

So far, 15 persons have been detained in the case, including Darshan and his close friend Pavithra, an actress. Darshan's co-star Pradosh and close aide Nagaraj were recently detained.

