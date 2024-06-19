Rahul Mody Net Worth: Know more about Shraddha Kapoor's boyfriend

Entertainment
Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram stories to post a sweet photo with her boyfriend Rahul Mody, in which the actress smiles and her boyfriend makes an angry, charming expression.
The actress captioned the photo sweetly, "Dil rakh le, Neend toh vaapis de de yaar."
Rahul Mody, born on October 7, 1990, is a film writer and assistant director who has worked on various Bollywood films. He wrote the flicks that propelled Kartik Aaryan to stardom.
Rahul is the writer and assistant director for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. The film was a box-office triumph, and Kartik received a lot of accolades for his 7-minute speech.
Not only that, but Rahul wrote Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, which stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and others in significant parts.
His specific net worth and income details are unclear; nonetheless, he comes from a business family and has a successful career in the entertainment industry.
According to internet sources, his net worth is believed to be between US$1 and $2 million.
Shraddha Kapoor was born on March 3, 1987, and is 37 years old, while Rahul Mody turns 34 on October 7.