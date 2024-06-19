 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Rahul Mody Net Worth: Know more about Shraddha Kapoor's boyfriend

Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram stories to post a sweet photo with her boyfriend Rahul Mody, in which the actress smiles and her boyfriend makes an angry, charming expression.

Image credits: Social Media

The actress captioned the photo sweetly, "Dil rakh le, Neend toh vaapis de de yaar." 

Image credits: Social Media

Who is Rahul Mody?

Rahul Mody, born on October 7, 1990, is a film writer and assistant director who has worked on various Bollywood films. He wrote the flicks that propelled Kartik Aaryan to stardom.

Image credits: Social Media

Rahul is the writer and assistant director for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. The film was a box-office triumph, and Kartik received a lot of accolades for his 7-minute speech.

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Not only that, but Rahul wrote Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, which stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and others in significant parts.

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Rahul Mody net worth

His specific net worth and income details are unclear; nonetheless, he comes from a business family and has a successful career in the entertainment industry.

Image credits: Virender Chawla

According to internet sources, his net worth is believed to be between US$1 and $2 million.

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Shraddha and Rahul's age difference

Shraddha Kapoor was born on March 3, 1987, and is 37 years old, while Rahul Mody turns 34 on October 7. 

Image credits: Virender Chawla
