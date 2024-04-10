Renowned film producer Gandhimathi Balan passes away

Famous film producer Gandhimathi Balan passed away on Wednesday. He produced famous movies like Adaminte Variyellu’, ‘Panchavadi Palam’, ‘Moonam Pakkam’, ‘Thoovanathumbikal’, ‘Sukhamo Devi’, ‘Malooty’ and more.

Thiruvananthapuram: The famous film producer Gandhimathi Balan passed away. He was undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital. He was a producer of classic Malayalam films and former Vice Chairman of the Film Academy.

His filmography includes the production and distribution of more than 30 movies, including ‘Ithiri Neram Othiri Karyam’, ‘Adaminte Variyellu’, ‘Panchavadi Palam’, ‘Moonam Pakkam’, ‘Thoovanathumbikal’, ‘Sukhamo Devi’, ‘Malooty’, ‘Nombarathi Poovu’, ‘Manivathoorile Aayiram Sivarathrikal’, ‘Ee Thanutha Veluppan Kalathu’, ‘Irakal’ and ‘Pathamudayam’ and more.

At the age of 63, he founded a cyber forensic startup company named Aliby and grew it into a cyber intelligence service provider for most of the country's criminal investigation agencies. Balan, who spearheaded the formation of the Malayalam Film organization Amma, has organized many star shows under the name Amma Show.

Balan was the lead organizer of the 2015 National Games, one of the events he organized under the name Events Gandhimati. He augmented his name with his mother's.

A prominent player in the cinema business, Balan is the proprietor of the Dhanya and Ramya Theatres in Thiruvananthapuram and a close associate of filmmaker Padmarajan. Balan was well-known in the agriculture and real estate industries in addition to the literary, social, and cultural spheres.