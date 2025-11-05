Renee Zellweger is set to star in and produce the psychological thriller 'Phantom Son', with David Yates directing. The film follows a woman who suspects a runaway she takes in might be her son who was kidnapped two decades earlier.

Oscar-winning actress Renee Zellweger is all set to star in and produce the upcoming psychological thriller 'Phantom Son', with David Yates attached to direct, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film revolves around Ronnie, a young runaway taken in by Audrey (Zellweger), a lonely woman still haunted by the kidnapping of her own son two decades earlier. As Audrey becomes convinced that Ronnie may be her long-lost child, a tense and twisted cat-and-mouse game unfolds, blurring the line between reality and deception.

Key Players and Production Details

Zellweger and Carmella Casinelli developed the project under their Big Picture Co. banner, bringing Yates on board to direct from a screenplay by Ian Scott McCullough. AGC Studios later joined as a producing partner. Additional casting is ongoing, ahead of a planned production start in early 2026.

In a joint statement, Zellweger and Casinelli said, "Phantom Son is that rare discovery with promise to connect on a broad scale with the kind of rich, character-driven storytelling we love, and we're thrilled it's taking shape with such an extraordinary team. With David at the helm and AGC as our partner, we're poised to deliver something really special."

Acclaimed Careers of Star and Director

Yates is known for directing the final four Harry Potter films, The Legend of Tarzan, and the Fantastic Beasts trilogy. Zellweger's acclaimed filmography includes Judy, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, Cold Mountain, and Chicago.

Film Rights and Market Launch

AGC International and CAA Media Finance will jointly represent worldwide rights and are set to launch sales at the American Film Market next week, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)