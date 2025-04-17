One of Amitabh Bachchan's notable co-actors, fondly remembered for his impactful character roles, had a fascinating journey from being a student of the legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan at Allahabad University.

Yunus Parvez, better remembered as 'Rahim Chacha' from the 1975 release Deewar, was a theatre actor known for his dominating character roles. Yet off-stage too, he had a rich intellectual background behind him, having studied at Allahabad University, whose guru he was none other than illustrious poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan's father.

Though an academically brilliant student, Yunus was in love with the stage and volunteered to act in college productions, where his on-stage act shone. He was soon diverted from the stage to the silver screen, and he went on to become one of Bollywood's most familiar character actor faces.

More than 200 Movies & Iconic Roles

Yunus Parvez cemented his foothold in the Hindi films industry, performing roles in over 200 films during his career. Although he never got to work on a classical starring role, his performances became the highlight of the movie itself, making him leave a heavy impression on his audience.

From Zanjeer and Hera Pheri to Lawaris and Mr. India, Yunus made guest appearances to be remembered among Bollywood's biggest name-brand stars. Ironically enough, his career witnessed the passing of generations—he didn't just act on screen alongside Amitabh Bachchan, he even starred in a movie along with Abhishek Bachchan in Bunty Aur Babli.

An Underrated Presence in Bollywood

Although he starred in numerous hit films, Yunus Parvez was relegated to the background, being seen only as a supporting actor who often did not receive the spotlight that he was due. However, his talent and ability to infuse even the smallest of roles with personality made him a darling of directors.

A Brief Political Stint & Final Days

Apart from acting, Yunus also tried to venture into politics when he stood for election in 1998 under the Samajwadi Party but lost. He still continued working in the industry until his health started deteriorating.

Yunus Parvez passed away in 2007, at the age of 75, with acute diabetes. His contribution to Indian cinema cannot be denied, although he never established himself as a lead hero; whatever he performed in a film left his signature.