Red Sea International Film Festival: Shah Rukh Khan gets honoured; superstar sings 'Tujhe Dekha To' with Kajol

Shah Rukh Khan attends the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah. His followers and well-wishers greeted him warmly as soon as he stepped out of the car, and many of them wanted to take a photo with the famous person.

For those who don't know, Shah Rukh Khan is now in Saudi Arabia. He announced on Wednesday that filming his forthcoming movie Dunki, which is set to open in theatres in December of next year, is complete.

Khan looked dapper as he wore all-black suit and flashed his million-dollar smile as fans and paps greeted him. Many of his fans were seen shouting, “We love you, Shah Rukh Khan.” Later, Red Sea International Film Festival’s CEO Mohammed Al Turki, presented an award to the actor.

"I am really thrilled to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival," Khan said after accepting the award. It's amazing to be among my regional and Saudi fans, who have always been ardent defenders of my works. Being a part of this dynamic film community and appreciating the local talent are things I'm looking forward to.

Besides, Khan, his co-star Kajol, Priyanka Chopra and music maestro AR Rahman were also in attendance. For their admirers, Khan and Kajol had a wonderful treat in store. Together, the actors appeared on stage and performed scenes from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. The audience joined as SRK sang the well-known song Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam for Kajol.

Later Kajol can be heard saying, ‘Jaa Simran Jaa’ to which SRK replies, ‘Mein Simran ko leke ja raha hu. Needless to say, the people in attendance went crazy.

Shah Rukh Khan gave a moving address in front of his admirers and well-wishers. "Film is life for me and for everyone in this room. It preserves the moment, preserves the splendour of beauty, and confirms the very essence of life. The language of the contemporary world is film. It is the new literary idiom through which tales are traded in a dizzyingly vivid and virtual environment, he claimed.

Additionally, several SRK pictures and videos from the festival have become popular on social media. A picture of Shah Rukh Khan standing with the legendary musician AR Rahman was also posted on his fan page. In a video his manager Pooja Dadlani uploaded on her Instagram story section, the actor is heard saying a line from his next film Pathaan.