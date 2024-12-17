REAL or FAKE? Picture of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's daughter Dua goes VIRAL

The photographs of Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's daughter, Dua, have gone viral; know the truth behind this situation.

Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 6:05 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 6:05 PM IST

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had the best news when they announced their pregnancy. This came as a significant surprise to supporters. Deepika's pregnancy was as gorgeous as hers, and they welcomed their first child in September of this year. They have a baby daughter called Dua Padukone Singh.

Everyone was delighted to learn about their little bundle of joy. Since then, Deepika has been posting posts about her new motherhood and life. We also saw her travelling with her kid and Ranveer.

Dua Padukone Singh's photos

Everyone has been waiting for the pair to disclose the baby's face. However, they have not released any images of the infant. However, some photographs from social media have become popular on the internet. The photographs show Dua alongside Ranveer and Deepika.

 

This prompted everyone to believe the parents disclosed the baby's face. However, this is not true. The actors haven't posted any photographs on social media. Additionally, it has been discovered that these are AI-generated images. Sajag's team discovered this, and the images were examined with Decopy.ai and proved to be phoney.

Deepika was recently sighted in Bengaluru attending a Diljit Dosanjh performance. This was her first appearance following her birth. She was spotted dancing cheerfully at Diljit's show. She wore a white flowy shirt and blue pants. She wore her hair open and looked stunning as always.

On the job front, Deepika played Shakti Shetty in Singham Again. The film was a big success at the box office. The film also featured Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others.

