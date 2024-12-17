Entertainment
Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is earning tremendously at the box office. Know about the 10 highest-grossing films in India on the second Monday
Second Monday Net Collection: ₹13.45 Crore This Aamir Khan starrer earned ₹374.43 Crore net in India and ₹2070.3 Crore gross worldwide
Second Monday Net Collection: ₹13.5 Crore
Sunny Deol is the lead hero of this film, which earned ₹525.7 Crore net in India and ₹686 Crore gross worldwide
Second Monday Net Collection: ₹13.85 Crore
Ranbir Kapoor stars in this film, which earned ₹553.87 Crore net in India and ₹915 Crore gross worldwide
Second Monday Net Collection: ₹16.25 Crore
This Shahrukh Khan starrer earned ₹640.25 Crore net in India and ₹1160 Crore gross worldwide
Second Monday Net Collection: ₹17.1 Crore
This Yash starrer Kannada film collected ₹859.7 Crore net in India and ₹1215 Crore gross worldwide
Second Monday Net Collection: ₹17.5 Crore
This Telugu film, starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, earned ₹782.2 Crore net in India and ₹1230 Crore gross worldwide
Second Monday Net Collection: ₹18.04 Crore
This Salman Khan starrer earned ₹339.16 Crore net in India and ₹558 Crore gross worldwide
Second Monday Net Collection: ₹18.5 Crore
This Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer collected ₹597.99 Crore net in India and ₹857.15 Crore gross worldwide
Second Monday Net Collection: ₹27.75 Crore
This Allu Arjun starrer Telugu film has collected ₹929.85 Crore net in India, ₹1300 Crore gross worldwide in 12 days. Earning continues
Second Monday Net Collection: ₹30 Crore
Prabhas stars in this Telugu film, which earned ₹1030.42 Crore net in India and ₹1788.06 Crore gross worldwide
