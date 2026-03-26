Alan Ritchson announced the completion of post-production for 'Reacher' Season 4, teasing it as the "best season yet." The news comes after he was involved in a physical altercation with a neighbour but was cleared of any charges.

Washington [US], March 26 (ANI): Actor Alan Ritchson has completed post-production work on season 4 of 'Reacher', marking a key milestone for the hit action-crime drama. The update comes after what he described as a "crazy week," both professionally and personally.

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Ritchson Calls New Season 'Most Gripping Yet'

Ritchson shared the news on his Instagram handle through a video from a recording booth, confirming that his final work in ADR (automated dialogue replacement) for the upcoming season is now finished. "Happy to be back in the booth after such a crazy week! That's a wrap for me on post-production- #Reacher Season 4," he captioned the clip.

The actor added that the new season is "without a doubt the most gripping season yet," suggesting the show has found its rhythm creatively. In the video message, Ritchson elaborated on the milestone, saying, "Here we are, in the ADR booth for the very last time for season 4 of Reacher. There it is, we are dunzos. This thing is gonna be hitting airwaves very soon. Best season yet." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan Ritchson (@alanritchson)

The Prime Video series, based on Lee Child's bestselling novels, has been a major performer for the platform, with its previous seasons receiving strong audience reception. An official premiere date for season 4 has not yet been announced.

Actor Cleared in Self-Defence Altercation

Meanwhile, the update follows a recent off-screen incident involving the actor. Ritchson was involved in a physical altercation with a neighbour, identified as Ronnie Taylor, in Brentwood, Tennessee. According to the Brentwood Police Department, no criminal charges were filed after authorities determined that the actor acted in self-defence, as reported by Deadline.

The incident reportedly occurred when Taylor blocked Ritchson and his children while they were riding motorcycles. Initial doorbell footage showed Ritchson striking Taylor on a front lawn. However, Ritchson later released bodycam footage that provided additional context, showing Taylor stepping in front of him while he was riding, nearly causing an accident.

Following the investigation, Ritchson chose not to pursue charges against Taylor. The matter has since been resolved without further legal action, as per Deadline. (ANI)