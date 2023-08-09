Made in Heaven 2 screening: Sobhita Dhulipala, Zoya Akhtar, and others ramp up fashion element at event

It was a star-studded screening event of the much-awaited series Made in Heaven 2 in Mumbai. Many renowned celebrities made starry appearances at the event but out of them all, it was definitely, the lead Sobhita Dhulipala and noted Bollywood filmmaker Zoya Akhtar who looked stunning and turned several heads with their trendsetting outfits. A glance at all the celebrities who attended the screening event in Mumbai yesterday evening.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Image: Varinder Chawla

Sobhita Dhulipala looks stunning and drop-dead-gorgeous in a blue and golden detailing work saree as she gave desirable pose for the paps at the screening event.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Zoya Akhtar looks stunning and beautiful in a shining grey and red floral pattern work attire as she made starry arrival at the screening event of Made in Heaven 2.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Samir Soni made an appearance with his wife and actress Neelam Kothari Soni at the event. Samir looked dapper in a dark blue shirt and denim blue jeans while Neelam looked pretty in black multi-coloured attire.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Mallika Dua looks gorgeous and surely made several heads turn in her black stylish saree and vibrant multi-coloured blouse at the event.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Shahana Goswami looked stunning in an all-black see-through outfit that showed off her sexy figure at the Made in Heaven 2 screening in Mumbai.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Siddhant Karnick also came at the event looking suave in a crisp white shirt and light denim blue jeans and struck a killer pose for the paps.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Sanjay Kapoor also arrived at the event in a black shirt with white print work and denim blue light wash jeans as he smiled and posed for the paps.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Renowned TV actress Maninee De Mishra looked stunning in a short bright pink coloured attire as she made an appearance at the event and posed for paps.