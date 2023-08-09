Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Made in Heaven 2 screening: Sobhita Dhulipala, Zoya Akhtar, and others ramp up fashion element at event

    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 9:12 AM IST

    It was a star-studded screening event of the much-awaited series Made in Heaven 2 in Mumbai. Many renowned celebrities made starry appearances at the event but out of them all, it was definitely, the lead Sobhita Dhulipala and noted Bollywood filmmaker Zoya Akhtar who looked stunning and turned several heads with their trendsetting outfits. A glance at all the celebrities who attended the screening event in Mumbai yesterday evening.

    article_image1

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    It was a star-studded screening event of the much-awaited series Made in Heaven 2 in Mumbai. Many renowned celebrities made starry appearances at the event but out of them all, it was definitely, the lead Sobhita Dhulipala and noted Bollywood filmmaker Zoya Akhtar who looked stunning and turned several heads with their trendsetting outfits.

    article_image2

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Sobhita Dhulipala looks stunning and drop-dead-gorgeous in a blue and golden detailing work saree as she gave desirable pose for the paps at the screening event.

    article_image3

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Zoya Akhtar looks stunning and beautiful in a shining grey and red floral pattern work attire as she made starry arrival at the screening event of Made in Heaven 2.

    article_image4

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Samir Soni made an appearance with his wife and actress Neelam Kothari Soni at the event. Samir looked dapper in a dark blue shirt and denim blue jeans while Neelam looked pretty in black multi-coloured attire.

    article_image5

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Mallika Dua looks gorgeous and surely made several heads turn in her black stylish saree and vibrant multi-coloured blouse at the event.

    article_image6

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Shahana Goswami looked stunning in an all-black see-through outfit that showed off her sexy figure at the Made in Heaven 2 screening in Mumbai.

    article_image7

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Siddhant Karnick also came at the event looking suave in a crisp white shirt and light denim blue jeans and struck a killer pose for the paps.

    article_image8

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Sanjay Kapoor also arrived at the event in a black shirt with white print work and denim blue light wash jeans as he smiled and posed for the paps.

    article_image9

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Renowned TV actress Maninee De Mishra looked stunning in a short bright pink coloured attire as she made an appearance at the event and posed for paps.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Video Ahead of India's 77th Independence Day, Kiara Advani waves tricolour at Wagah border; Poses with BSF soldiers RBA

    Video: Ahead of India's 77th Independence Day, Kiara Advani waves tricolour at Wagah border

    Neena Gupta gets trolled for wearing short backless dress at 64; one Netizen said, "Budhi Ghori Laal Lagam" RBA

    Neena Gupta gets trolled for wearing short backless dress at 64; one Netizen said, "Budhi Ghori Laal Lagam"

    Rajinikanth Jailer surpasses Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 in advance bookings; read details RBA

    Rajinikanth's Jailer surpasses Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 in advance bookings; read details

    Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: 7 best films of actor to watch ADC EIA

    Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: 7 best films of actor to watch

    Renowned Malayalam director Siddique passes away anr

    Renowned Malayalam director Siddique passes away

    Recent Stories

    Video Ahead of India's 77th Independence Day, Kiara Advani waves tricolour at Wagah border; Poses with BSF soldiers RBA

    Video: Ahead of India's 77th Independence Day, Kiara Advani waves tricolour at Wagah border

    Kerala CM's daughter Veena Vijayan in controversy over Rs 1 point 72 crore payment claim anr

    Kerala CM's daughter Veena Vijayan in controversy over Rs 1.72 crore payment claim

    Monsoon Session: 6 Bills up for consideration, approval in Rajya Sabha; check details AJR

    Monsoon Session: 6 Bills up for consideration, approval in Rajya Sabha; check details

    Neena Gupta gets trolled for wearing short backless dress at 64; one Netizen said, "Budhi Ghori Laal Lagam" RBA

    Neena Gupta gets trolled for wearing short backless dress at 64; one Netizen said, "Budhi Ghori Laal Lagam"

    Director Siddique no more: Malayalam stars Mohanlal, Mammootty and more pay condolences RBA

    Director Siddique no more: Malayalam stars Mohanlal, Mammootty and more pay condolences

    Recent Videos

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon