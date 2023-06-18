Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar out of Salman Khan’s show on Day 1, know inside story

The second season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss OTT has debuted to great fanfare after much anticipation. Bigg Boss OTT season 2, which Salman Khan is hosting, had a dhamakedaar grand debut with a number of surprises for both the viewers and the participants.

While Bigg Boss OTT 2 had its share of amusement and masala, it also startled everyone by having its first elimination occur on the first day. Do you know who it is? Puneet Superstar, a social media personality, was in fact asked to leave the Big Brother house within a few hours.

This occurred when Puneet lost his composure on the show after receiving a warning for his attitude there and for attempting to harm himself. Puneet was seen threatening to leave Bigg Boss OTT 2 after receiving the warning and saying that his enormous fan base is waiting for him. Additionally, he highlighted that it will be him who brings TRP to the programme and that he wouldn't mind walking out of the house. "Ghar se nikalne ki dhamki mat dena... Uska asar meri sehat pe koi farak nhi pdta. Tumhe rkhna hai rakho nahi rakhna hai mat rakho... TRP tumhe mil rahi mujhe nahi. Mai jaisa hu vaisa hi rahunga," he stated.

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 housemates were obviously annoyed by his blather and his assertions. Puneet Superstar has since been fired from the show, according to a video that has gone popular on social media. The choice was decided based on votes from the housemates, where the participants reportedly stated that they were having trouble adjusting to Puneet's presence.

Puneet Superstar, however, has truly shocked his supporters. After all, this is the first occasion a contender has been booted off the competition on the opening day. We're interested to see what further shocks viewers might expect from Bigg Boss OTT 2.