Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar out of Salman Khan’s show on Day 1, know inside story

    The second season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss OTT has debuted to great fanfare after much anticipation. Bigg Boss OTT season 2, which Salman Khan is hosting, had a dhamakedaar grand debut with a number of surprises for both the viewers and the participants.

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 Puneet Superstar out of Salman Khans show on Day 1, know inside story ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 18, 2023, 5:24 PM IST

    While Bigg Boss OTT 2 had its share of amusement and masala, it also startled everyone by having its first elimination occur on the first day. Do you know who it is? Puneet Superstar, a social media personality, was in fact asked to leave the Big Brother house within a few hours.

    This occurred when Puneet lost his composure on the show after receiving a warning for his attitude there and for attempting to harm himself. Puneet was seen threatening to leave Bigg Boss OTT 2 after receiving the warning and saying that his enormous fan base is waiting for him. Additionally, he highlighted that it will be him who brings TRP to the programme  and that he wouldn't mind walking out of the house. "Ghar se nikalne ki dhamki mat dena... Uska asar meri sehat pe koi farak nhi pdta. Tumhe rkhna hai rakho nahi rakhna hai mat rakho... TRP tumhe mil rahi mujhe nahi. Mai jaisa hu vaisa hi rahunga," he stated.

    The Bigg Boss OTT 2 housemates were obviously annoyed by his blather and his assertions. Puneet Superstar has since been fired from the show, according to a video that has gone popular on social media. The choice was decided based on votes from the housemates, where the participants reportedly stated that they were having trouble adjusting to Puneet's presence.

    Puneet Superstar, however, has truly shocked his supporters. After all, this is the first occasion a contender has been booted off the competition on the opening day. We're interested to see what further shocks viewers might expect from Bigg Boss OTT 2.

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2023, 5:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did Malaika Arora wear Arjun Kapoor's oversized pants? Netizens troll her brutally ADC

    Did Malaika Arora wear Arjun Kapoor's oversized pants? Netizens troll her brutally

    Insecure Deepika Padukone heavily trolled as old interview on not idolising any actress go viral ADC

    'Insecure': Deepika Padukone heavily trolled as old interview on not idolising any actress go viral

    Adipurush controversy writer Manoj Muntashir comments irks critics and fans on social media ATG

    Adipurush controversy: Writer Manoj Muntashir comments irks critics and fans on social media

    Father Day 2023: Rocky Bhai aka Yash paints daughter Ayra's toenails RBA

    Father's Day 2023: Rocky Bhai aka Yash paints daughter Ayra's toenails

    football YouTube sensation IShowSpeed finally meets Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifier osf

    YouTube sensation IShowSpeed finally meets Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifier

    Recent Stories

    Badminton Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty make history with victory in Indonesia Open 2023 men's doubles final osf

    Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty make history with victory in Indonesia Open 2023 men's doubles final

    Smoothie to Banana-7 Breakfast Ideas for Weight Loss RBA

    Smoothie to Banana-7 Breakfast ideas for weight loss

    Law order deteriorating in Punjab as CM Mann spending time touring with Kejriwal: Amit Shah in Gurdaspur AJR

    Law, order deteriorating in Punjab as CM Mann spending time touring with Kejriwal: Amit Shah in Gurdaspur

    badminton Exclusive: Coach Gopichand cherishes Swastik-Chirag's historic Indonesia Open 2023 doubles title victory osf

    Exclusive: Coach Gopichand cherishes Swastik-Chirag's historic Indonesia Open 2023 doubles title victory

    Did Malaika Arora wear Arjun Kapoor's oversized pants? Netizens troll her brutally ADC

    Did Malaika Arora wear Arjun Kapoor's oversized pants? Netizens troll her brutally

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon