Rashmika Mandanna on working with Amitabh Bachchan and Allu Arjun: “I am living my dream"

“I am living my dream of working with two icons of Indian cinema” says Rashmika Mandanna on working with Allu Arjun and Amitabh Bachchan

Rashmika Mandanna is a complete entertainment package and her fans couldn't be any more excited about her upcoming lineups making it to the theatres. Her most anticipated movie, "Goodbye," starring Amitabh Bachchan, has now debuted its teaser! Although Rashmika Mandana and Amitabh Bachchan's relationship in the trailer appears to be extremely promising, a tape of her discussing BIG B in a media interview has been doing the rounds online.

The actress can be heard discussing how she first met the great Amitabh Bachchan and how, throughout filming "Goodbye," the two gradually grew close. We began filming on my birthday, and that is when I first met him, according to Rashmika. I definitely recall waiting for him on this particular day because I wanted to say hello. He crossed me while I was standing in the corner and then left.

The actor appeared deep in contemplation as Rashmika smiled broadly and continued introducing her. The actress explains, "I wanted to introduce myself but naturally, sir was preoccupied thinking about the moment and what to do and what not to do." Later, the actress entered, hurriedly introduced herself, exhaled nervously, "Hey sir, I am Rashmika and I will be portraying your daughter," and then made her way to the door.

While Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika enjoyed a relationship that was progressively deepening. When BIG B tweeted about Rashmila, she was at a loss for words that day. In reference to this, the actress explains, "One day I arrived on the sets and everyone asked, "Did you check your tweeter?' and when I did, I saw that Bachchan sir had uploaded a photo with the word Pushpa."

Rashmika has been working on projects lately that make her appear unstoppable, but she has also stated, "I am living my dream of working with two titans of Indian film." The actress will also appear in Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun.