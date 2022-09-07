Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rashmika Mandanna on working with Amitabh Bachchan and Allu Arjun: “I am living my dream"

    “I am living my dream of working with two icons of Indian cinema” says Rashmika Mandanna on working with Allu Arjun and Amitabh Bachchan

    Rashmika Mandanna on working with Amitabh Bachchan and Allu Arjun: I am living my dream RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 7, 2022, 9:37 AM IST

    Rashmika Mandanna is a complete entertainment package and her fans couldn't be any more excited about her upcoming lineups making it to the theatres. Her most anticipated movie, "Goodbye," starring Amitabh Bachchan, has now debuted its teaser! Although Rashmika Mandana and Amitabh Bachchan's relationship in the trailer appears to be extremely promising, a tape of her discussing BIG B in a media interview has been doing the rounds online.

    Also Read: Happy Birthday Mammootty: 7 unknown facts fans should know about Mammookka

    The actress can be heard discussing how she first met the great Amitabh Bachchan and how, throughout filming "Goodbye," the two gradually grew close. We began filming on my birthday, and that is when I first met him, according to Rashmika. I definitely recall waiting for him on this particular day because I wanted to say hello. He crossed me while I was standing in the corner and then left.

    The actor appeared deep in contemplation as Rashmika smiled broadly and continued introducing her. The actress explains, "I wanted to introduce myself but naturally, sir was preoccupied thinking about the moment and what to do and what not to do." Later, the actress entered, hurriedly introduced herself, exhaled nervously, "Hey sir, I am Rashmika and I will be portraying your daughter," and then made her way to the door.

    Also Read: Goodbye Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna to take you on an emotional ride

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    While Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika enjoyed a relationship that was progressively deepening. When BIG B tweeted about Rashmila, she was at a loss for words that day. In reference to this, the actress explains, "One day I arrived on the sets and everyone asked, "Did you check your tweeter?' and when I did, I saw that Bachchan sir had uploaded a photo with the word Pushpa."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    Rashmika has been working on projects lately that make her appear unstoppable, but she has also stated, "I am living my dream of working with two titans of Indian film." The actress will also appear in Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun.

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2022, 9:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ponniyin Selvan 1: Will Aishwarya Rai, Vikram's film make an impact on the silver-screen? Watch its trailer NOW RBA

    Ponniyin Selvan 1: Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram's film has many 'Game of Thrones' moments; watch it NOW

    Not Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma went on a breakfast date with someone else drb

    Not Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma went on a breakfast date with someone else

    Hollywood Venice Film Festival Olivia Wilde Harry Styles stun in Gucci for Dont Worry Darling Premiere drb

    Venice Film Festival: Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles stun in Gucci for Don’t Worry Darling Premiere

    Shilpa Shetty husband Raj Kundra to make TV debut with Bigg Boss drb

    Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra to make TV debut with Bigg Boss?

    Nagesh Kukunoor to make a web series on Rajiv Gandhi assassination drb

    Nagesh Kukunoor to make a web series on Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka minister Umesh Vishwanath Katti, 61, dies of cardiac arrest

    Karnataka minister Umesh Vishwanath Katti, 61, dies of cardiac arrest

    Video Urfi Javed yelled at media, and warned them; here's what she said at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 event RBA

    Video: Urfi Javed yelled at media, and warned them; here's what she said at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 event

    Bengaluru rains When will India IT capital get relief from rains know forecast here gcw

    Bengaluru rains: When will India’s IT capital get relief from rains? Know forecast here

    Happy Birthday Mammootty: 7 unknown facts fans should know about Mammookka RBA

    Happy Birthday Mammootty: 7 unknown facts fans should know about Mammookka

    Ponniyin Selvan 1: Will Aishwarya Rai, Vikram's film make an impact on the silver-screen? Watch its trailer NOW RBA

    Ponniyin Selvan 1: Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram's film has many 'Game of Thrones' moments; watch it NOW

    Recent Videos

    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon