Rashmika Mandanna in Maldives: Goodbye actress shares poolside pics; netizen ask, 'Where's Vijay Deverakonda?’

Goodbye actress Rashmika Mandanna and Liger star Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly on vacation in the Maldives. Rashmika took to Instagram to share a stunning picture from there.

It was rumoured that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were travelling to the Maldives when they were sighted at the airport yesterday. The rumours were accurate since Rashmika posted a stunning image to Instagram today. The actress is shown looking quite stunning in a gown. She is lounging by a pool and a gorgeous beach behind her. While Rashmika's supporters undoubtedly adore the image, some internet users have asked a question in the comments.

Fans have also stated, "PC - Vijay Deverakonda," and they are curious about where Vijay Deverakonda is. There have been rumours of a relationship between Vijay and Rashmika. They have always said that they are simply close friends, though. Fans of the two actors who have collaborated on Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam, cannot wait to see them on the big screen.

Speaking about their future films, Kushi marks Vijay Deverakonda's return after his appearance in Liger. Even moviegoers and reviewers didn't think well of the movie Liger, which was Vijay's first Hindi-language feature. The film, which also has Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the main role, is scheduled for release in December of this year.

Rashmika is now preoccupied with receiving plaudits for her portrayal in the yesterday-released Bollywood film Goodbye. She has scheduled Mission Majnu, Animal, Pushpa 2: The Rule, and Varisu. Pushpa 2, in which Allu Arjun plays the title character, is one of the most anticipated films of the actress. Undoubtedly, Rahsmika is one of the busiest actresses in Indian cinema right now.