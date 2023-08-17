Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rashmika Mandanna: From 'Pushpa 2' to 'Animal', she is 'PERFECT' for versatile pan-India projects

    With films like 'Pushpa 2', 'D51' and 'Animal' under her bag, Rashmika Mandanna has become a pan-India actress, a 'perfect' choice for multilingual films. Her fame spreads across all cities of India. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Rashmika Mandanna: From 'Pushpa 2' to 'Animal', she is 'PERFECT' for versatile pan-India projects MSW
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 3:15 PM IST

    Bollywood newcomer Rashmika Mandanna mesmerized audiences with her debut in Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye. Her standout role as Srivalli in Pushpa cemented her reputation, making her a household name. Hailed as India's National Crush in 2020, Rashmika's swift ascent showcased her immense charm and widespread appeal in the industry. Commencing her acting voyage in 2016 with the Kannada blockbuster Kirik Party, Rashmika Mandanna, the multifaceted pan-Indian artist, has witnessed a remarkable ascent. Her career has flourished, encompassing an array of projects across various regional languages.

    In a recent development, Rashmika Mandanna was unveiled as the protagonist of the upcoming multilingual venture, D51. In this project, she is set to share the screen with Dhanush as her co-star.

    ALSO READ: Arijit Singh creates record; defeats Taylor Swift to become third most followed artist

    Here are the pan-India star Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming projects that stand as evidence that the actress has become the prime choice for multilingual cinema:

    Pushpa 2

    Following the triumph of Pushpa, this actress is poised to make a resounding return by revisiting her adored role as 'Srivalli' in Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule. Sharing the screen with Allu Arjun, her captivating on-screen charisma is bound to captivate audiences once again. 'Pushpa' is director Sukumar's blockbuster film. It portrays a compelling story set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. The movie's intense narrative, exceptional performances, and gripping action sequences have earned it widespread acclaim and a massive fan following.

    D51

    In a much-awaited endeavor, Rashmika Mandanna has joined as the female protagonist, infusing new on-screen dynamics with Dhanush. This cinematic venture marks the successful collaboration of Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula, set for release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages, amplifying its reach.

    Animal

    Rashmika Mandanna shines as the heart of 'Animal,' an action-packed thriller helmed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. With a star-studded lineup including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri, the film is poised to captivate audiences. Anticipation is high as 'Animal' is set to hit theaters on December 1, 2023, promising to create a frenzy among the masses.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid, Akanksha Puri TROLLED for publicly kissing

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 3:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Bramayugam' first-look poster OUT: Shooting commences shares Mammootty on social media

    'Bramayugam’ first-look poster OUT: Shooting commences, shares Mammootty on social media

    Mona Singh breaks silence on return of iconic show 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin'; Know details vma

    Mona Singh breaks silence on return of iconic show 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin'; Know details

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid, Akanksha Puri TROLLED for publicly kissing MSW

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid, Akanksha Puri TROLLED for publicly kissing

    Arijit Singh creates record; defeats Taylor Swift to become third most followed artist vma

    Arijit Singh creates record; defeats Taylor Swift to become third most followed artist

    Kushi Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals on Vijay Deverakonda's future spouse, read more

    Kushi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals on Vijay Deverakonda's future spouse, read more

    Recent Stories

    Quinoa for health: Do you know its 7 remarkable benefits LMA

    Quinoa for health: Do you know its 7 remarkable benefits

    7 tips to save space while packing your suitcase next time mis

    7 tips to save space while packing your suitcase next time

    Top 11 protein sources for effective weight loss in women AJR EAI

    Top 11 protein sources for effective weight loss in women

    Healthy glow to detoxification: 7 skin benefits of Beetroot juice ATG EAI

    Healthy glow to detoxification: 7 skin benefits of Beetroot juice

    7 plants that require minimal care gcw eai

    7 plants that require minimal care

    Recent Videos

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon