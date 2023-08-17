Rashmika Mandanna: From 'Pushpa 2' to 'Animal', she is 'PERFECT' for versatile pan-India projects

With films like 'Pushpa 2', 'D51' and 'Animal' under her bag, Rashmika Mandanna has become a pan-India actress, a 'perfect' choice for multilingual films. Her fame spreads across all cities of India. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Bollywood newcomer Rashmika Mandanna mesmerized audiences with her debut in Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye. Her standout role as Srivalli in Pushpa cemented her reputation, making her a household name. Hailed as India's National Crush in 2020, Rashmika's swift ascent showcased her immense charm and widespread appeal in the industry. Commencing her acting voyage in 2016 with the Kannada blockbuster Kirik Party, Rashmika Mandanna, the multifaceted pan-Indian artist, has witnessed a remarkable ascent. Her career has flourished, encompassing an array of projects across various regional languages.

In a recent development, Rashmika Mandanna was unveiled as the protagonist of the upcoming multilingual venture, D51. In this project, she is set to share the screen with Dhanush as her co-star.

Here are the pan-India star Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming projects that stand as evidence that the actress has become the prime choice for multilingual cinema:

Pushpa 2

Following the triumph of Pushpa, this actress is poised to make a resounding return by revisiting her adored role as 'Srivalli' in Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule. Sharing the screen with Allu Arjun, her captivating on-screen charisma is bound to captivate audiences once again. 'Pushpa' is director Sukumar's blockbuster film. It portrays a compelling story set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. The movie's intense narrative, exceptional performances, and gripping action sequences have earned it widespread acclaim and a massive fan following.

D51

In a much-awaited endeavor, Rashmika Mandanna has joined as the female protagonist, infusing new on-screen dynamics with Dhanush. This cinematic venture marks the successful collaboration of Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula, set for release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages, amplifying its reach.

Animal

Rashmika Mandanna shines as the heart of 'Animal,' an action-packed thriller helmed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. With a star-studded lineup including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri, the film is poised to captivate audiences. Anticipation is high as 'Animal' is set to hit theaters on December 1, 2023, promising to create a frenzy among the masses.

