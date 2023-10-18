Rashmika Mandanna congratulates co-star Allu Arjun for winning National Award

At the 69th National Film Awards, 'Pushpa- The Rise I' took home several awards such as Best Actor, Best Music Direction and Best Telugu Film.

The 69th National Film Awards took place on Tuesday at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Many actors, producers, and directors across India were present at the event. South star Allu Arjun was awarded Best Actor for his role in the film 'Pushpa- The Rise I'. While it was a great moment for him, the film's actress and his co-star Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram story to applaud the actor. She also posted more Instagram stories where she congratulated others who won awards for 'Pushpa- The Rise I'.

Rashmika's Instagram story

She shared a video on her Instagram story where Allu Arjun's name is being announced and some scene from the film is being played. Sharing this she wrote, "What a lovely moment this is to witness.. congratulations @alluarjunonline (sic)."

'Pushpa- The Rise I' also won the Best Music Direction Award. Rashmika applauded the music director Devi Sri Prashad and wrote, "Rockstarrrr rocking the nation... amaze! Congratulations (sic)."

The film was also termed Best Telugu Film, sharing a glimpse from the award ceremony, the 27-year-old actress wrote, "Fully deserved and how.. congratulations @mythriofficial (sic)."

Professional front

On the work front, Rashmika will be seen in the upcoming film 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The film is co-written, edited, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The thriller-action film is produced by T-Series and Cine1 Studios. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri and will be released in theaters on December 1, 2023.

She will also be part of the sequel of 'Pushpa' titled 'Pushpa- The Rule' which will be released on August 15, 2024.