Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Birthday Sanjau Dutt: Here are 5 films of the actor you must never miss

    Sanjay Dutt celebrates his birthday today and we cannot wait to share the best five films of him. check them out:

    Happy Birthday Sanjau Dutt: Here are 5 films of the actor you must never miss ADC EIA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 29, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003) - Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, this film is a heartwarming comedy-drama where Sanjay Dutt portrays the role of Munna, a lovable goon who poses as a medical student. His performance in this film is endearing and has become one of his most iconic roles.

    Vaastav: The Reality (1999) - In this critically acclaimed crime drama, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Sanjay Dutt delivers a powerful performance as Raghu, a man drawn into the world of crime and its consequences. His portrayal of a gangster earned him several awards.

    Khalnayak (1993) - Directed by Subhash Ghai, this film sees Sanjay Dutt playing the role of a criminal on the run. His portrayal of Ballu Balram is intense and memorable, making it one of the standout performances of his career.

    Sadak (1991) - This romantic thriller directed by Mahesh Bhatt features Sanjay Dutt as a taxi driver who helps a young woman seeking justice for her lover's death. The film showcases Sanjay's ability to portray complex characters with depth.

    Agneepath (2012) - Although a remake of the 1990 film, this version directed by Karan Malhotra stands out for Sanjay Dutt's portrayal of the antagonist, Kancha Cheena. He brings a menacing and chilling presence to the character.

    Remember, Sanjay Dutt has a vast filmography, and there are many more notable films worth watching. These five films, however, should give you a good starting point to explore his talent and acting prowess.

     

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2023, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Selena Gomez looks simply beautiful in all-black as she takes selfie; DEETS here ADC

    Selena Gomez looks simply beautiful in all-black as she takes selfie; DEETS here

    'Harry Potter' to 'Sherlock Holmes': 7 timeless Book Series that have enchanted readers for generations MSW EAI

    'Harry Potter' to 'Sherlock Holmes': 7 timeless Book Series that have enchanted readers for generations

    Deepika Padukone's amused reaction at paps forcing her to smile is EPIC - WATCH vma

    Deepika Padukone's amused reaction at paps forcing her to smile is EPIC - WATCH

    Made in Heaven Season 2: Season 2 all set to premiere on Prime Video on THIS date ADC

    Made in Heaven: 'Baarat to Remember' gains global popularity, show to premiere on THIS date

    PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee and more - AI artist's 'Barbie' makeover to politicians takes internet by storm snt

    PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee and more - AI artist's 'Barbie' makeover to politicians takes internet by storm

    Recent Stories

    Sundarbans to Jim Corbett: Top 7 Tiger Reserves in India MSW

    Sundarbans to Jim Corbett: Top 7 Tiger Reserves in India

    Daily Horoscope for July 29 2023 Aries Gemini Leo Libra Capricorn Cancer Virgo Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for July 29, 2023: Difficult day for Taurus; favourable day for Leo, Virgo

    Numerology Prediction for July 29 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for July 29, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Kolkats the city of joy, let me tell you why adc eia

    Kolkat's the city of joy, let me tell you why

    Manipur Tensions soar as local women block road to Moreh to stop security forces amid unrest snt

    Manipur: Tensions soar as local women block road to Moreh to stop security forces amid unrest

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon