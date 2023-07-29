Happy Birthday Sanjau Dutt: Here are 5 films of the actor you must never miss

Sanjay Dutt celebrates his birthday today and we cannot wait to share the best five films of him. check them out:

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003) - Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, this film is a heartwarming comedy-drama where Sanjay Dutt portrays the role of Munna, a lovable goon who poses as a medical student. His performance in this film is endearing and has become one of his most iconic roles.

Vaastav: The Reality (1999) - In this critically acclaimed crime drama, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Sanjay Dutt delivers a powerful performance as Raghu, a man drawn into the world of crime and its consequences. His portrayal of a gangster earned him several awards.

Khalnayak (1993) - Directed by Subhash Ghai, this film sees Sanjay Dutt playing the role of a criminal on the run. His portrayal of Ballu Balram is intense and memorable, making it one of the standout performances of his career.

Sadak (1991) - This romantic thriller directed by Mahesh Bhatt features Sanjay Dutt as a taxi driver who helps a young woman seeking justice for her lover's death. The film showcases Sanjay's ability to portray complex characters with depth.

Agneepath (2012) - Although a remake of the 1990 film, this version directed by Karan Malhotra stands out for Sanjay Dutt's portrayal of the antagonist, Kancha Cheena. He brings a menacing and chilling presence to the character.

Remember, Sanjay Dutt has a vast filmography, and there are many more notable films worth watching. These five films, however, should give you a good starting point to explore his talent and acting prowess.