Former couple Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma were seen with their son Haroon at an IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. Ranvir shared a family selfie from the stadium, which garnered positive reactions from fans.

Ranvir and Konkona's Family Outing

Former Bollywood couple Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma were seen together on Sunday evening at the stands during the high-voltage IPL match between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Ranvir shared a selfie from the stadium on his Instagram account, featuring the duo with a young boy, believed to be their son, Haroon Shorey. In the picture, the trio can be seen in matching white and blue outfits as they smile together for a selfie.

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Along with the picture, the actor also added a caption that read, "So happy we were there to see @mipaltan win today!"

Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranvir Shorey (@ranvirshorey)

Soon after the post, fans reacted in the comments section. Many people were happy to see the two actors together with their child. One user wrote, "Nice to see you both enjoying moments together," while another commented, "Glad to see the whole family together."

Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma got married in 2010 but later separated. Despite that, the two have often been seen maintaining a friendly bond.

On The Work Front

On the work front, Ranvir Shorey is set to appear in the sequel to the popular film Khosla Ka Ghosla. The original film, released in 2006 and directed by Dibakar Banerjee, became a favourite among audiences for its simple and relatable story. It focused on family issues and property scams, with strong performances by actors like Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, and others.

MI's Historic Win Over KKR

Meanwhile, on the cricket field, the Mumbai Indians chased down a massive target of 221 to defeat KKR in the second match of IPL 2026. Openers Rohit Sharma (78 runs off 38 balls) and Rickelton (81 runs off 41 balls) played exceptional innings to register Mumbai's highest successful run-chase in IPL history, also marking their first season-opener win since 2012.

For KKR, the only wicket-takers were Kartik Tyagi (1/43 in 4 overs), Sunil Narine (1/30 in 3 overs), and Vaibhav Arora (1/52 in 4 overs).