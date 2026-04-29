Ranveer Singh's blockbuster 'Dhurandhar' is heading for a theatrical release in Japan in July 2026. Makers confirmed the release on Instagram. The sequel, 'Dhurandhar 2', is also performing well, with the franchise crossing Rs 3000 crore.

'Dhurandhar' Goes International

After enthralling moviegoers and storming the box office in India, Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Dhurandhar' is now heading to Japan for its next big release. The film is set to arrive in Japanese theatres in July, following its successful run in the domestic market.

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The makers, on Wednesday, took to Instagram to confirm the overseas release along with a new poster. Sharing the update on social media, the makers wrote, "It's time for Japan to experience the Dhurandhar energy! Arriving in theatres across Japan on 10.7.2026." Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jio Studios (@officialjiostudios)

Directed by Aditya Dhar and backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film features a strong cast including Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun. The music by Shashwat Sachdev has also received a strong response on digital platforms.

Franchise Crosses Rs 3000 Crore Mark

Meanwhile, 'Dhurandhar 2' is continuing its successful box office journey in India. The film has remained steady in its sixth week. The sequel stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role along with Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Arjun Rampal.

The franchise recently crossed the Rs 3000 crore mark worldwide, becoming the first Indian film series to achieve the feat. The films are produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. (ANI)