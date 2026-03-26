'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' director Aditya Dhar has debunked a viral picture of Ranveer Singh's character smoking in a turban, calling it "fake" and "AI-generated." He condemned the act as malicious and assured respect for the Sikh community.

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' director Aditya Dhar has issued a statement clarifying that the picture going viral featuring Ranveer Singh's character smoking while wearing a turban is "fake" and "AI-generated."

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The controversy arose after a picture reportedly circulated on social media showing Ranveer's character, Jaskirat, allegedly smoking while wearing a turban. The image quickly drew reactions, with many expressing concern. Soon after, Dhar took to Instagram to clear the air, explaining that the visuals being shared were "manipulated" and not part of the film.

Director's Statement on Misinformation

"...it has come to my attention that certain individuals are circulating manipulated visuals, by morphing officially released promotional material using artificial intelligence to create false and misleading narratives," the statement said. "One such fabricated image falsely depicts the character Hamza/Jaskirat smoking while wearing a turban. This is completely untrue and does not form part of the film or any official material released by us. It is a deliberate act of misrepresentation intended to provoke and create mischief," he added.

He went on to express his respect for the Sikh community, saying that every portrayal in the film has been handled with "utmost sensitivity." The 'Uri' director also warned of "firm action" against the culprits and urged audiences to "rely only on official content and watch the film."

"Let me state this unequivocally: I hold the highest respect for the Sikh community, and every portrayal in the film has been handled with utmost sensitivity, dignity, and responsibility. Any attempt to suggest otherwise through any doctored content is malicious and dishonest." "I urge audiences to rely only on official content and watch the film as it is intended, and not fall prey to Al-generated misinformation being circulated with ulterior motives. Such acts will be dealt with firmly," Dhar concluded.

Film's Box Office Performance and Details

Meanwhile, the film continues to perform strongly at the box office since its release. Starting with paid previews on March 18, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has been smashing records and drawing packed crowds ever since.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is a sequel to Dhurandhar (2025), which was the highest-grossing Hindi film of that year. Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the project features a multi-starrer cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal. (ANI)