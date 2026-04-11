Ranveer Singh, fresh from the success of 'Dhurandhar The Revenge', met wheelchair cricketer Bhima Khunti at Jamnagar airport. The actor's humble gesture of chatting with him earned praise, with Khunti calling him a 'genuinely good human being'.

Actor Ranveer Singh, who is currently enjoying the success of 'Dhurandhar The Revenge', recently won hearts once again after meeting wheelchair cricketer Bhima Khunti at the airport. Ranveer was on his way to Mumbai after attending Anant Ambani's birthday celebration in Gujarat when he met Bhima at the Jamnagar airport. The actor greeted him warmly, shook hands, sat down for a brief chat, and also gave him an autograph before heading for his flight. Ranveer was seen in a stylish white kurta-pyjama with glasses.

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Cricketer Praises Ranveer's Humility

Bhima later took to his Instagram to share a video of the meeting and also praised Ranveer's "simplicity, humility, and respect" in a heartfelt note. Sharing how special it was to meet the actor, he wrote, "With Dhurandhar @ranveersingh Sometimes, life gives you moments you'll never forget... Today was one of those days." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhima Khunti (@bhima_khunti_official)

"Got the chance to meet Ranveer Singh I've met many people in my life, but the simplicity, humility, and respect I experienced today was truly something special. Being a superstar is one thing, but being a genuinely good human being is what makes you a real star. This moment will stay with me forever," he added.

Fans Laud Actor's Gesture

In no time, fans chimed in in the comment section to react to the post and also praised Ranveer for his kind gesture. One user wrote, "Being humble after success, awesome. God Bless you, Ranveer." Another commented, "I am falling in love with his positive aura, love and respect."

'Dhurandhar The Revenge' Success

Ranveer has also been receiving love for his performance in 'Dhurandhar The Revenge'. He plays Jaskirat Singh Rangi and Hamza Ali Mazari in the Aditya Dhar franchise. Viewers, critics, and celebrities have all praised his work.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the action-spy thriller has been performing extremely well at the box office since its release and has continued to draw movie buffs even in its fourth week. (ANI)