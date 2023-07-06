Ranveer Singh: Struggles to Stardom; Unveiling the versatile actor's multi-million dollar empire and net worth

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Unveiling the extraordinary journey of Ranveer Singh, the versatile Indian actor who rose to Bollywood superstardom. Explore his net worth of $30 million, successful film career, lucrative brand endorsements, iconic fashion choices, and lavish lifestyle, including luxury cars and brand collaborations

    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 8:15 AM IST

    Ranveer Singh is an acclaimed Indian actor known for his versatility, charismatic personality, and unique fashion sense. Born on July 6, 1985, in Mumbai, he had a passion for acting and performing from a young age. While pursuing his studies at Indiana University, he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree with a focus on creative writing and theater.

    After returning to India, Ranveer initially worked in the advertising industry as a copywriter and assistant director. However, his ultimate goal was to become a Bollywood hero. Despite facing initial struggles and rejections, his breakthrough came in December 2010 with the release of Yash Raj Film's "Band Baaja Baaraat." The movie exceeded expectations and showcased Ranveer Singh's talent, instantly propelling him into the limelight.

    In 2013, Ranveer's performance in Vikramaditya Motwane's "Lootera" received critical acclaim, even though the film didn't fare well commercially. However, it was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela" that catapulted him to superstardom. Since then, almost all of his films have been commercially successful, solidifying his position as one of the most prominent actors of the last decade.

    According to various sources like Wikipedia, Forbes, and IMDB, Ranveer Singh's estimated net worth is around $30 million (approximately Rs. 245 crores). He commands a hefty fee of INR 20 crores per movie and is a brand ambassador for numerous renowned companies. Additionally, he reportedly earns a percentage of profits from his films. In 2019, he ranked as the fifth highest-paid actor in India.

    Ranveer Singh endorses approximately 28 brands, including Head & Shoulders, Ching's, Jack & Jones, Thums Up, Make My Trip, Manyavar, Bingo, Set Wet, Colgate, and others. As per trade analysts, he charges Rs. 4-5 crores for brand endorsements. His brand value is estimated to be worth Rs. 84 crores.

    Known for his flamboyant style, Ranveer owns a collection of around 1000 pairs of shoes valued at Rs. 68 lakhs. In terms of cars, he possesses several luxury vehicles, including the Aston Martin Rapid S, Mercedes Benz GLS, Jaguar XJ L, and a Lamborghini Urus worth Rs. 3 crores.

    Ranveer Singh's journey from a struggling actor to a Bollywood superstar showcases his dedication, talent, and ability to connect with both urban and mass audiences. He continues to thrive in the film industry, delivering memorable performances and carving a niche for himself.

