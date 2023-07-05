Dunki, Jawan non-theatrical rights sold for a whopping 480 crores; Shah Rukh Khan film's creating records

2023 began on a high note for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan with the release of his film "Pathaan" on Republic Day. The movie proved to be an all-time blockbuster, breaking numerous box office records. It currently holds the title of the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, surpassing the previous record holder, "Bahubali 2." As the second half of the year commences, Shah Rukh Khan is poised to dominate the box office with two upcoming releases under his production banner, Red Chillies Entertainment. The first is "Jawan," directed by Atlee, and the second is "Dunki," helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Exciting news has emerged regarding the non-theatrical rights of both films. According to exclusive information obtained, the satellite, digital, and music rights of "Jawan" and "Dunki" have been sold to various players in the market for an estimated sum of Rs 450 crore to 500 crore. This sets a new record for non-theatrical deals, with Shah Rukh Khan's name associated with the top two deals of all time.

Insiders reveal that the digital, satellite, and music rights for "Jawan" have been sold for approximately Rs 250 crore, while the corresponding figures for "Dunki" amount to around Rs 230 crore. The difference in amounts is primarily due to the fact that "Jawan" will be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu, allowing it to reach a wider audience.

Further negotiations are still underway for additional non-theatrical deals, and it is expected that the combined revenue from all non-theatrical sources for both films will eventually reach close to Rs 500 crore. These individual deals are poised to become among the highest ever for a feature film.

Shah Rukh Khan's immense global popularity has played a significant role in securing these record-breaking non-theatrical deals for "Jawan" and "Dunki." The anticipation surrounding "Jawan" has been mounting, with the film's trailer set to be released within the next seven days and attached to the prints of "Mission Impossible 7." While discussions about the theatrical rights of "Jawan" are ongoing, it is worth noting that "Dunki" is also creating waves with its non-theatrical deal.

The extraordinary revenue generated by these films through non-theatrical sources is a testament to Shah Rukh Khan's superstar status and his ability to captivate audiences not only in India but also across the globe. Streaming platforms are willing to invest more than usual due to SRK's worldwide appeal. This mutually beneficial deal stands as a triumph for all parties involved.

Regarding the films themselves, "Jawan" is directed by Atlee and features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The movie is scheduled for release on September 7, 2023. On the other hand, "Dunki," directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is expected to be one of the biggest social comedies of recent times and is set to hit theaters during the Christmas 2023 weekend.