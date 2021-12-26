Ranveer Singh's 83 faces tough competition from Allu Arjun's Pushpa; collects only Rs 16 crore on DAY 2

On 83's day 2 Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan's 83 earned around Rs 16 crore. That puts it behind Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, which earned Rs 26.29 crore on second day

Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan's 83 was released on December 24 after a long wait. The movie was predicted to perform exceptionally well on Christmas weekend. But, the sports drama remained low and managed to earn only Rs 16 crore; hence the total collection is now Rs 28 crore.

83 is based on the most glorious chapter of Indian cricket, the 1983 World Cup. The film features Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Chirag Patil, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk and Pankaj Tripathi, among others.

The film earned Rs 13-14 crore on the opening day, and on day 2 it didn’t show huge growth and collected around Rs 16 crore, which puts it behind Sooryavanshi, which took in Rs 26.29 crore, and Spider-Man No Way Home, which took Rs 32.67 crore.

Ranveer Singh is currently facing close competition from Telugu star Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa. According to reports, the film is now facing hindrances outside the metros cities as these places are well short of their level. In India, some places see better collections for the Hollywood superhero film 'Spiderman No Way Home' and in other places, Allu Arjun's Pushpa's Hindi version has good BO collections.

“83 has collected around 16 crore nett on day two to take its two day to 28 crore nett with growth on day two set to be in the 30-35% region. The growth should have been more for the film as the opening day came out low and more importantly it was a national holiday for Xmas,” read Box Office India’s report.

