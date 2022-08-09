Ranveer Singh nude photo row: PIL filed in Calcutta high court requesting to seize magazine's print issues

After an FIR that was lodged against Ranveer Singh in Mumbai last month, a PIL has now been filed with the Calcutta High Court in Kolkata, reportedly. Per the PIL, a request has been made to the West Bengal government and related authorities to seize all printed issues of the magazine which featured the actor’s nude photos on its cover.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been grabbing all the attention since the time he did a nude photoshoot he did for a magazine cover. While the photoshoot may have been upheld by many from the film industry, it clearly did bring a lot more (legal) trouble for the actor.

Previously, an FIR was lodged against Ranveer Singh in regard to the nude photoshoot at Mumbai’s Chembur police station. A complaint was filed by an office-bearer of an NGO situated at the same Eastern Suburb locality. The FIL was lodged after the complainant first filed an application with the police, seeking action against the actors.

Now, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed with the Calcutta High Court in Kolkata. Per the PIL, the state government has been requested to seize all printed issues of the magazine that featured Ranveer Singh’s nude photos.

The PIL has reportedly been filed by Advocate Nazia Ilahi Khan who also alleged that the cover photo was “obscene” with further claims of the actor depraving the minds of the public, especially minors. The FIR that was lodged against Ranveer Singh last month in Mumbai, too claimed that the photoshoot was “objectionable” and that it “insulted the modesty of women”.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranveer Singh has a slew of films in his kitty. The actor will be seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ opposite his ‘Gully Boy’ co-star Alia Bhatt. The film marks the return of Karan Johar as a director after seven long years. Apart from this, Ranveer also has Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ alongside actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde.