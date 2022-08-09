Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranveer Singh nude photo row: PIL filed in Calcutta high court requesting to seize magazine's print issues

    After an FIR that was lodged against Ranveer Singh in Mumbai last month, a PIL has now been filed with the Calcutta High Court in Kolkata, reportedly. Per the PIL, a request has been made to the West Bengal government and related authorities to seize all printed issues of the magazine which featured the actor’s nude photos on its cover.

    Ranveer Singh nude photo row PIL filed in Calcutta high court requesting to size magazine print issues drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 9, 2022, 1:54 PM IST

    Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been grabbing all the attention since the time he did a nude photoshoot he did for a magazine cover. While the photoshoot may have been upheld by many from the film industry, it clearly did bring a lot more (legal) trouble for the actor.

    Previously, an FIR was lodged against Ranveer Singh in regard to the nude photoshoot at Mumbai’s Chembur police station. A complaint was filed by an office-bearer of an NGO situated at the same Eastern Suburb locality. The FIL was lodged after the complainant first filed an application with the police, seeking action against the actors.

    ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh nude photo row: Complaint filed with State Women Commission

    Now, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed with the Calcutta High Court in Kolkata. Per the PIL, the state government has been requested to seize all printed issues of the magazine that featured Ranveer Singh’s nude photos.

    The PIL has reportedly been filed by Advocate Nazia Ilahi Khan who also alleged that the cover photo was “obscene” with further claims of the actor depraving the minds of the public, especially minors. The FIR that was lodged against Ranveer Singh last month in Mumbai, too claimed that the photoshoot was “objectionable” and that it “insulted the modesty of women”.

    ALSO READ: Yashraj Mukhate’s latest song is about Ranveer Singh’s ‘bum’

    Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranveer Singh has a slew of films in his kitty. The actor will be seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ opposite his ‘Gully Boy’ co-star Alia Bhatt. The film marks the return of Karan Johar as a director after seven long years. Apart from this, Ranveer also has Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ alongside actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde.

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2022, 1:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who was Pradeep Patwardhan? Marathi actor passes away at 52 drb

    Who was Pradeep Patwardhan? Marathi actor passes away at 52

    Vicky Kaushal's father, Sham Kaushal was diagnosed with stomach cancer, and had suicidal thoughts RBA

    Vicky Kaushal's father, Sham Kaushal was diagnosed with stomach cancer, and had suicidal thoughts

    Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Nagarjuna unveils promo; assures full entertainment drb

    Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Nagarjuna unveils promo; assures full entertainment

    Is Rashmika Mandanna dating Liger star Vijay Deverakonda? Actress finally breaks silence RBA

    Is Rashmika Mandanna dating Liger star Vijay Deverakonda? Actress finally breaks silence

    Mahesh Babu Birthday Here is how he fell in love with Namrata Shirodkar drb

    Mahesh Babu Birthday: Here’s how he fell in love with Namrata Shirodkar

    Recent Stories

    Mahagathbandhan back in Bihar Nitish Tejashwi to meet Governor gcw

    Mahagathbandhan back in Bihar! Nitish, Tejashwi to meet Governor at 4 pm

    TATA Motors launches Tigor XM iCNG in India; know specification, price, fuel economy here - adt

    TATA Motors launches Tigor XM iCNG in India; know specification, price, fuel economy here

    India @ 75 Inquilab Zindabad to Karo ya Maro 5 inspirational slogans to remember gcw

    India@75: 'Inquilab Zindabad' to 'Karo ya Maro'; 5 inspirational slogans to remember

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who scored 100 in Math in 10th said her parents had no money for her higher education RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who scored 100 in Math in 10th said her parents had no money for her higher education

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale iPhone 13 iPad Apple Watch AirPods Pro top 7 deals on Apple products gcw

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: iPhone to AirPods Pro; top 7 deals on Apple products

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion snt

    India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon