Yashraj Mukhate’s latest song is about Ranveer Singh’s ‘bum’

Ranveer Singh has been a lot in the news lately for the bold and nude photoshoot that he did for a magazine. While Ranveer is looking at legal troubles for the same, his pictures have also provided fodder for several memes. And now, his nude photos have become an inspiration for Yashraj Mukhate for his latest composition.

Soon after an FIR was lodged against actor Ranveer Singh after an office-bearer of a Non-Profit Organization (NGO) had filed a complaint with the Chembur police recently, news debates started on national television. And a clipping of one such debate has helped Yashraj Mukhate croon his latest track, titled ‘We can see his bum’. Yashraj Mukhate is the same famous music producer who had become an overnight sensation with the viral song ‘Rasode me kaun tha?’

Yashraj Mukhate’s latest song on Ranveer Singh’s photoshoot was shared on the music producer’s Instagram handle on Wednesday. Since the time of its posting, it has received more than two lakh likes on Instagram alone and thousands of comments.

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, several celebrities including actors Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor came out in support of Ranveer Singh over the controversial photoshoot. His friends and colleagues stood by him, saying that the actor is free to do as per his will. In fact, actor Poonam Pandey also found Ranveer’s pictures “fantastic”, as she said that the pictures need to be seen from an artistic perspective. Several others from the industry such as Swara Bhaskar and Rakhi Sawant also spoke in favour of the actor. Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani, who had done a kind of similar shoot of actor John Abraham once, too spoke up in favour of Ranveer’s pictures.

Ranveer Singh has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the provisions of the Information and Technology Act for 'obscene' pictures. As per the complaint, Ranveer’s nude photoshoot had allegedly hurt the sentiments of the women as well as insulted their modesty.