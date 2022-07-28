Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yashraj Mukhate’s latest song is about Ranveer Singh’s ‘bum’

    Yashraj Mukhate’s latest song has found its inspiration in Ranveer Singh’s recent nude photoshoot. The song has received over two lakh likes on Instagram.

    Yashraj Mukhate latest song is about Ranveer Singh bum drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jul 28, 2022, 12:51 PM IST

    Ranveer Singh has been a lot in the news lately for the bold and nude photoshoot that he did for a magazine. While Ranveer is looking at legal troubles for the same, his pictures have also provided fodder for several memes. And now, his nude photos have become an inspiration for Yashraj Mukhate for his latest composition.

    Soon after an FIR was lodged against actor Ranveer Singh after an office-bearer of a Non-Profit Organization (NGO) had filed a complaint with the Chembur police recently, news debates started on national television. And a clipping of one such debate has helped Yashraj Mukhate croon his latest track, titled ‘We can see his bum’. Yashraj Mukhate is the same famous music producer who had become an overnight sensation with the viral song ‘Rasode me kaun tha?’

    Yashraj Mukhate’s latest song on Ranveer Singh’s photoshoot was shared on the music producer’s Instagram handle on Wednesday. Since the time of its posting, it has received more than two lakh likes on Instagram alone and thousands of comments.

    ALSO READ: Hot pictures alert: Poonam Pandey flaunts animal print bikini by the pool side

    Check out the video here:

    ALSO READ: Nude photos row: Ranveer Singh booked by Mumbai Police for obscenity

    Meanwhile, several celebrities including actors Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor came out in support of Ranveer Singh over the controversial photoshoot. His friends and colleagues stood by him, saying that the actor is free to do as per his will. In fact, actor Poonam Pandey also found Ranveer’s pictures “fantastic”, as she said that the pictures need to be seen from an artistic perspective. Several others from the industry such as Swara Bhaskar and Rakhi Sawant also spoke in favour of the actor. Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani, who had done a kind of similar shoot of actor John Abraham once, too spoke up in favour of Ranveer’s pictures.

    Ranveer Singh has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the provisions of the Information and Technology Act for 'obscene' pictures. As per the complaint, Ranveer’s nude photoshoot had allegedly hurt the sentiments of the women as well as insulted their modesty.

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2022, 12:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone? Who will become 'New Captain Marvel'? Russo Brothers make their choice RBA

    Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone? Who will become 'New Captain Marvel'? Russo Brothers make their choice

    Pictures and video: Malaika Arora shows off sexy cleavage in a see-through black high-slit gown RBA

    Pictures and video: Malaika Arora shows off sexy cleavage in a see-through black high-slit gown

    Vaathi first look: Dhanush plays a teacher in Venky Atluri's film (Read details) RBA

    Vaathi first look: Dhanush plays a teacher in Venky Atluri's film (Read details)

    Pictures Kriti Sanon celebrates her birthday on the sets of Shehzada RBA

    Pictures: Kriti Sanon celebrates her birthday on the sets of Shehzada

    Sonakshi Sinha to star in brother Kush directorial debut drb

    Sonakshi Sinha to star in brother Kush’s directorial debut

    Recent Stories

    Rohit Sharma no longer T20Is highest run-scorer; this New Zealander Martin Guptill has surpassed him-ayh

    Rohit Sharma no longer T20Is highest run-scorer; this New Zealander has surpassed him

    Specially-abled Zomato representative delivering food in a wheelchair, the viral video inspired netizens -gps

    Watch: Specially-abled Zomato representative delivering food in a wheelchair, viral video inspired netizens

    Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone? Who will become 'New Captain Marvel'? Russo Brothers make their choice RBA

    Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone? Who will become 'New Captain Marvel'? Russo Brothers make their choice

    football Juventus star Paul Pogba may have played his last game of 2022; could miss Qatar World Cup snt

    Juventus star Paul Pogba may have played his last game of 2022; could miss Qatar World Cup

    Kerala man shocked after being challaned for driving without sufficient fuel photo goes viral gcw

    Kerala man shocked after being challaned for ‘driving without sufficient fuel’; photo goes viral

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon