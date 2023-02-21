Ranveer Singh gets trolled for showing off his rap skills in NBA locker room netizens say STOP embarrassing

Comedian Hasan Minhaj posted a video of Ranveer Singh rapping inside the NBA locker room. Fans call it 'embarrassing', and some are upset with his performance.

Because of his fashion style and flamboyant demeanour, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is no stranger to trolling and criticism remarks. He has become one of the internet's most despised celebrities, frequently causing netizens embarrassment.

When comedian Hasan Minhaj came to Instagram to post a video of Ranveer showing off his rapping abilities in front of several international superstars in the NBA All-Star locker room, the crowd burst out laughing.

Ranveer Singh raps at NBA locker room

For the uninitiated, the television presenter and comedian, the Bollywood actor, and other Hollywood figures such as Simu Liu of Shang Chi fame, Janelle Monáe, Nicky Jam, and others attended the NBA All-Star game on Friday in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ranveer Singh, the Indian ambassador for the NBA, can be seen'showing off' his rapping talents in a video shared by Minhaj, leaving the rest of the stars confused, uncomfortable, or laughing.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Hasan wrote, “Tried to get my man @ranveersingh on the scoreboard. Tried to get him a record deal. Failed at both.” Well, it is safe to say that the netizens were filled with embarrassment listening to Ranveer don his Gully Boy hat.

Taking to the comments section, social media users shared their witty and hilarious reactions to the video. One said, “Simu looks so uncomfortable.” Another said, “I cringed so hard I cracked my neck.” Other said, “Someone confiscate is Damm passport.” Another wrote, “Hasan Minhaj posting this knowing exactly how cringe it would be is brown on brown crime.”

Another one wrote, “I wouldn't be surprised if the Brits come back after this and ask us if this is what we wanted independence for.” Another said, “The folks around him are finding it hard to even pretend its good.”

Regarding the game, the Circus actor was a member of former Miami Heat star Dwayne Wade's team. Simu Liu, Janelle Monae, Hasan Minhaj, and Frances Tiafoe were among the team members.

Ranveer, who was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt in the works. Karan Johar will make his directorial debut with the film. It also has key performances by Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi.