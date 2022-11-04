Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bipasha Basu goes bold; flaunts baby bump in strapless gown

    Soon to be mommy, actor Bipasha Basu has shared a latest picture from her maternity shoot. She is seen wearing a daring strapless gown while showing off her growing baby bump.

    Bipasha Basu goes bold; flaunts baby bump in strapless gown drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Nov 4, 2022, 2:12 PM IST

    Bipasha Basu has shared a new stunning yet bold picture from her maternity shoot. Baring her baby bump, the bold picture of the actor shows her in a strapless gown as her delivery date approaches. Soon after Bipasha Basu posted the picture, it instantly became viral on the gram.

    Bipasha Basu, who is presently enjoying the most beautiful phase of her life, took everyone by a surprise when she announced her pregnancy a few months back. Bipasha and her actor-husband Karan Singh grover are expecting their first child since their marriage in -----

    Since the time Bipasha Basu and Karan Sing Grover announced that they are expecting the arrival of their first child, the ‘Jism’ actor has been giving us glimpses of her pregnancy. Going by the pictures that she has posted on her Instagram, it is evident how much she is enjoying her phase and she is looking forward to holding her baby in her arms.

    ALSO READ: 5 SEXY looks of Janhvi Kapoor from ‘Mili’ promotions you can use for date night

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

    ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor pays tribute to her South Indian roots with timeless Kanjivaram saree

    Speaking of her shimmery rustic gold strapless gown, the outfit comes with a risky slit at the front which shows her growing baby bump. The daring picture is everything beautiful and also shows how the soon-to-be-mother is shining in her pregnancy glow.

    Bipasha Basu, who has often shared her thoughts on body positivity, has once again proved with this picture that she embraces life and its beauty in any and every form it comes. The daring picture went instantly viral on social media with fans of the actor praising her.

    As for the make-up, Bipasha Basu went smoky and glittery to match her outfit. While kohl donned her eyes, the lips were kept to a glossy nude shade. She styles her tresses in soft curls and kept them open. To complete her look, Bipasha picked a pair of hoop earrings, and letting her pregnancy glow make her stand out.

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2022, 2:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mili actor Janhvi Kapoor buys lavish duplex worth Rs 65 crore in Bandra, Mumbai: Report RBA

    Mili actor Janhvi Kapoor buys lavish duplex worth Rs 65 crore in Bandra, Mumbai: Report

    Kantara star Rishabh Shetty poses with AB de Villiers; South Africa cricketer was seen promoting the film (Video) RBA

    Kantara star Rishabh Shetty poses with AB de Villiers; South Africa cricketer was seen promoting the film

    Did Naga Chaitanya call Samantha Ruth Prabhu after learning about her Myositis diagnosis? Here's what we know RBA

    Did Naga Chaitanya call Samantha Ruth Prabhu after learning about her Myositis diagnosis? Here's what we know

    Salman Khan defamation case against neighbour to be re-heard as Bombay HC judge retires drb

    Salman Khan defamation case against neighbour to be re-heard as Bombay HC judge retires

    Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Not Mumbai, couple to get married HERE drb

    Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Not Mumbai, couple to get married HERE

    Recent Stories

    Delhi a gas chamber, CM's intent and integrity is polluted: BJP slams Kejriwal over pollution - adt

    'Delhi a gas chamber, CM's intent and integrity is polluted': BJP slams Kejriwal over pollution

    Skincare Tips: Detoxify your skin by using these 5 kitchen ingredients sur

    Skincare Tips: Detoxify your skin by using these 5 kitchen ingredients

    Qatar World Cup 2022: FIFA urges teams to focus on football; stay clear of ideological and political battles snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: FIFA urges teams to focus on football; stay clear of ideological and political battles

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Approachable King Virat Kohli is making everyone smile-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Approachable 'King Kohli' is making everyone smile

    DG Prison Sandeep Goel handed transfer orders after conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's letter to Delhi L-G AJR

    DG Prison Sandeep Goel handed transfer orders after conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's letter to Delhi L-G

    Recent Videos

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon