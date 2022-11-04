Bipasha Basu goes bold; flaunts baby bump in strapless gown

Soon to be mommy, actor Bipasha Basu has shared a latest picture from her maternity shoot. She is seen wearing a daring strapless gown while showing off her growing baby bump.

Bipasha Basu has shared a new stunning yet bold picture from her maternity shoot. Baring her baby bump, the bold picture of the actor shows her in a strapless gown as her delivery date approaches. Soon after Bipasha Basu posted the picture, it instantly became viral on the gram.

Bipasha Basu, who is presently enjoying the most beautiful phase of her life, took everyone by a surprise when she announced her pregnancy a few months back. Bipasha and her actor-husband Karan Singh grover are expecting their first child since their marriage in -----

Since the time Bipasha Basu and Karan Sing Grover announced that they are expecting the arrival of their first child, the ‘Jism’ actor has been giving us glimpses of her pregnancy. Going by the pictures that she has posted on her Instagram, it is evident how much she is enjoying her phase and she is looking forward to holding her baby in her arms.

Speaking of her shimmery rustic gold strapless gown, the outfit comes with a risky slit at the front which shows her growing baby bump. The daring picture is everything beautiful and also shows how the soon-to-be-mother is shining in her pregnancy glow.

Bipasha Basu, who has often shared her thoughts on body positivity, has once again proved with this picture that she embraces life and its beauty in any and every form it comes. The daring picture went instantly viral on social media with fans of the actor praising her.

As for the make-up, Bipasha Basu went smoky and glittery to match her outfit. While kohl donned her eyes, the lips were kept to a glossy nude shade. She styles her tresses in soft curls and kept them open. To complete her look, Bipasha picked a pair of hoop earrings, and letting her pregnancy glow make her stand out.