Rani Mukerji spills beans on wanting to 'romance' Shah Rukh Khan even in this age; read details

Rani Mukerji is currently garnering excellent reviews and applause for a spectacular performance in the Ashima Chibber directorial Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway which is setting new domestic box office records.

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is basking in the success of her latest release, the Ashima Chibber directorial, Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway. The 'Black' fame renowned star had pretty much early in her career won the hearts of her fans with an iconic and breakthrough role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She revealed about wanting to continue romancing SRK onscreen during a new interview.

During a recent media interaction with a renowned Indian news portal, when asked if she would be open to doing another film with Shah Rukh Khan, the actress replied that she wants writers to conceptualize and create a mature love story that can feature SRK with her. Rani also added that she would continue to romance him till she is 80 and he is 95. Rani and Shah Rukh Khan shared screen space in iconic and hit bollywood movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Chalte Chalte, and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.

