    Randeep Hooda to play Swatantra Veer Savarkar, calls freedom fighter, 'most misunderstood hero'

    Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda announced Swatantra Veer Savarkar biopic. The film will be directed by Mahesh Manjrekar

    Bangalore, First Published Mar 23, 2022, 3:17 PM IST

    On March 23, Randeep Hooda revealed his next project, a biopic of revolutionary independence hero Veer Savarkar. Swatantra Veer Savarkar is the film's title directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and producers are Anand Pandit and Sandeep Singh.

    Following the critical and commercial success of 'Sarabjit,' producer Sandeep Singh is reunited with Randeep Hooda on his ambitious motion film 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar.' Randeep will play controversial freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The movie will start production in June 2022 and will be shot in London, Maharashtra, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

    The film will highlight India’s freedom movement from a different spectrum. National Award-winning filmmaker Mahesh V Manjrekar will direct this untold story of Veer Savarkar.

    Randeep Hooda shared a photo with the producers and director Mahesh Manjrekar and a black-and-white photo of himself, the announced the film. He captioned the post, “Kuch kahaniyaan batayi jaati hai aur kuch jee jaati hain! Grateful, excited and honoured to be part of #SwatantraVeerSavarkar's biopic (sic).”

    Who was Vinayak Damodar Savarkar?
    Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the revolutionary and Hindutva ideologue, has been the subject of several controversies. He was a liberation fighter, politician, lawyer, writer, and social reformer born on May 28, 1883. 

    "There are numerous heroes who have played their part in earning us our freedom," Randeep said, “There are many heroes that have played their part in getting us our independence. However, not everyone has got their due. Vinayak Damodar Savarkar is the most misunderstood, debated and influential of these unsung heroes and his story must be told. I am delighted to collaborate with Sandeep after Sarabjit, for Swatantra Veer Savarkar. It will be yet another challenging role to portray.”

