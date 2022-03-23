Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dasvi Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam first time in a different avatar (Watch)

    The trailer looks intriguing as Abhishek Bachchan aka Chaudhary, struggles to prepare for class 10th board exams

    Dasvi Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam first time in a different avatar (Watch) RBA
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Mar 23, 2022, 1:21 PM IST

    Fans of Abhishek Bachchan are ecstatic these days. After all, the actor is about to release his first film of the year, Dasvi. The film, one of the most anticipated releases of 2022, is the subject of our discussion. Tushar Jalota will direct the film, which will star Abhishek in the role of Ganga Ram Chaudhary, who intends to take class 10th board examinations while imprisoned. 

    While Abhishek has been teasing fans with interesting posters of the film in recent weeks, the makers have finally released the trailer for Dasvi, which also stars Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. The trailer of Dasvi sees Abhishek have a blast in his raw and swag as a rustic Jaat avatar. Yami Gautam plays a powerful and piercing IPS officer, and on the other hand, Nimrat Kaur plays the role of a feisty wife.

    The two-minute video was shared on Abhishek's social media page and was captioned, "Public ki demand pe, aur bhaari bharkam vote."

    Maddock has always backed content-based cinema, and Dasvi is yet another attempt at providing a wholesome family watch that entertains and enlightens”. The film is a Maddock Films production and Dinesh Vijan and Bake My Cake Films, streaming on Jio Cinema and Netflix from April 7th 2022.

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2022, 1:21 PM IST
