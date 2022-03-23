Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Akshay Kumar greedy? Actor says, 'he is hungry for more'

    First Published Mar 23, 2022, 2:01 PM IST

    In an interview, Akshay Kumar called himself a 'greedy workaholic', saying 'he is hungry for more and many roles'
     

    Bachchhan Paandey is Akshay Kumar's most recent release. In the film, the actor takes on the role of a gangster in a completely different persona. Akshay, who has portrayed various characters throughout his career, stated that he is eager for more. In a recent interview with India Today, Akshay said if he would be willing to tackle more villainous parts.
     

    Akshay pointed out that despite being in Bollywood for around 30 years, he thinks many roles are to play. "I like to play anything and everything. It’s been 30 years for me in Bollywood and there are so many characters are still pending for me to do. I am dying to play those characters." 
     

    Akshay also called himself a 'greedy workaholic'. The actor is known for finishing his films in record time. "I have a kind of hunger in me for my work. I am a greedy kind of workaholic. I want to play a psycho. I also love to play comedy roles," Akshay said. 
     

    Akshay talked about Bachchhan Paandey's role, "It was a novel experience for me. After a long time, I loved portraying a role like this in Bachchhan Paandey. The finest aspect of the character is that he is quite frightening. But you'll ultimately fall in love with him." Also Read: Kriti Sanon looks hotter than Jacqueline Fernandez in Bachchhan Paandey promotions; see pics

    He added, " You'll stop thinking of him as a terrifying man and start thinking of him as a cute man. That is the force of the storey: you begin to forget what he has done. This video is perfect for the entire family." Also Read: When reel Bachchhan Paandey (Akshay Kumar) meets real-life Bachchhan Paandey; what happens next

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dasvi Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam first time in a different avatar (Watch) RBA

    Dasvi Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam first time in a different avatar (Watch)

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE superstar Brock Lesnar faces heat from AEWs Thunder Rosa over insult to Mexican culture-ayh

    WWE champion Brock Lesnar faces heat over insult to Mexican culture

    Shaheed Diwas: 7 films based on the life of 'Shaheed' Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev RBA

    Shaheed Diwas: 7 films based on the life of 'Shaheed' Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev

    RRR Vs James: Nearly 500 screens showing Puneeth Rajkumar's film, are all set for Rajamouli's big project YCB

    RRR Vs James: Nearly 500 screens showing Puneeth Rajkumar's film, are all set for Rajamouli's big project

    5 times when birthday girl Smriti Irani impressed her Instagram followers RBA

    5 times when birthday girl Smriti Irani impressed her Instagram followers

    Recent Stories

    Do not blame us for oil supply shortfall: Saudi Arabia after Houthi attacks

    Don't blame us for oil supply shortfall: Saudi Arabia

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Will INR 15 crore price tag impact Ishan Kishan's performance?-ayh

    IPL 2022: Will ₹15 crore price tag impact Ishan Kishan's performance?

    Chinese real estate Evergrande baffled post lenders claim $2billion in cash - ADT

    Chinese real estate Evergrande baffled post lenders claim $2billion in cash

    Elon Musk dances as he hands over Teslas from new German Gigafactory gcw

    Elon Musk dances as he hands over Teslas from new German Gigafactory

    COVID-19 curbs to end on March 31; wearing masks, social distancing to remain: Centre-dnm

    COVID-19 curbs to end on March 31; wearing masks, social distancing to remain: Centre

    Recent Videos

    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon
    Hindu Bhavan in Poland's Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Video Icon