Is Akshay Kumar greedy? Actor says, 'he is hungry for more'

In an interview, Akshay Kumar called himself a 'greedy workaholic', saying 'he is hungry for more and many roles'



Bachchhan Paandey is Akshay Kumar's most recent release. In the film, the actor takes on the role of a gangster in a completely different persona. Akshay, who has portrayed various characters throughout his career, stated that he is eager for more. In a recent interview with India Today, Akshay said if he would be willing to tackle more villainous parts.



Akshay pointed out that despite being in Bollywood for around 30 years, he thinks many roles are to play. "I like to play anything and everything. It’s been 30 years for me in Bollywood and there are so many characters are still pending for me to do. I am dying to play those characters."



Akshay also called himself a 'greedy workaholic'. The actor is known for finishing his films in record time. "I have a kind of hunger in me for my work. I am a greedy kind of workaholic. I want to play a psycho. I also love to play comedy roles," Akshay said.



Akshay talked about Bachchhan Paandey's role, "It was a novel experience for me. After a long time, I loved portraying a role like this in Bachchhan Paandey. The finest aspect of the character is that he is quite frightening. But you'll ultimately fall in love with him."