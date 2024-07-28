Why Ranbir Kapoor is an admirer of PM Modi? Actor reveals during conversation with Nikhil Kamath (WATCH)

Ranbir Kapoor, during his conversation with Nikhil Kamath spoke at length about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Here's what he has to say about the beloved leader

In the newest episode of 'People by WTF,' host Nikhil Kamath has an insightful and open discussion with Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. Renowned for his versatility and charisma, Kapoor explores various aspects of his personal and professional journey, reflecting on both achievements and obstacles

During the conversation he also spoke about PM Narendra Modi and the charismatic leader he is. On being asked by Nikhil Kamath what he thinks about politics, Ranbir went on to describe the time he met with the Prime Minister and how wonderful the meeting him was.

Ranbir Kapoor on Narendra Modi



Ranbir Said, 'When I met our Prime Minister, all of us went to meet him, 4 or 5 years back, he had this magnetic charm about himself. He came and he sat down, and he spoke to each person something so personal like my father (Rishi Kapoor) was going through treatment that time, he asked about how the treatment was going and what's happening.' Ranbir elaborated on how personal he was every time he talked to each one of them. He added, 'that kind of an effort, you see in great men, they put that effort, they don't need to, something like Shah Rukh Khan also does. There are many achievers who put in that effort which says a lot about that person'.

Navigating Professional Journeys

Both Nikhil Kamath and Ranbir Kapoor open up about their professional journeys, offering an honest view of their obstacles and achievements. Nikhil talks about his shift from a career in trading to investing after almost two decades and his enthusiasm for supporting artisanal Indian brands.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, gives a rare peek into his acting profession, elaborating on the intense preparation behind his roles and the fluctuating fortunes of the film industry. He addresses the difficulties of maintaining a career in Bollywood, the effects of public perception, and the intricate dynamics of media relations. Ranbir also shares the personal sacrifices he has made, including giving up a typical home life and childhood friendships, for the sake of his career.

Common Perspectives and Values

Despite their different fields, Nikhil and Ranbir find common ground in their views on life, success, and personal fulfillment. They delve into themes such as detachment, the pursuit of authenticity, and the significance of vulnerability in forming meaningful connections.

