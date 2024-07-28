Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Home away from home...', Katrina Kaif shares stunning photos of her Austrian holiday; check pics here

    Katrina Kaif recently shared stunning glimpses from her vacation in Altaussee, Austria, on Instagram. Her posts featured breathtaking views of the lake and mountains, cozy dining moments, and a radiant selfie

    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 28, 2024, 2:18 PM IST

    Katrina Kaif, celebrated for her stunning travel escapades, has recently unveiled captivating snapshots from her Austrian vacation. Following her performance in Merry Christmas, Katrina has been sharing picturesque moments from her time in Austria with her followers.

    Katrina Kaif's Austrian Escape

    On July 27, Katrina Kaif delighted her fans by posting fresh highlights from her trip to Altaussee, Austria. Her Instagram Stories featured mesmerizing views of the mountainous landscape encircling a serene lake, which she described as “Breathtaking views around the lake at Altaussee.” Another story captured her savoring “morning tea” amidst the lush green surroundings, emphasizing her love for nature’s tranquility.

    The scenic theme continued with additional posts showcasing the stunning vistas. Katrina described one moment as “Bliss,” and shared a cozy dinner scene with crackers and soup, followed by a charming selfie taken from her balcony. Clad in a floral outfit, Katrina’s radiant smile and natural beauty were on full display as she enjoyed the peaceful atmosphere, captioning it “Home away from home.”

    Previously, Katrina had praised her stay, reflecting, “My time here has been incredibly refreshing. It offers a chance to pause and find calm in a peaceful environment. Walking daily through the forest by the lake has been a truly serene experience.”

    In a playful comment, Arjun Kapoor remarked on Katrina’s post, “Someone’s been busy taking pictures finally… well done @katrinakaif!!!”

    Katrina Kaif’s Upcoming Endeavors

    Katrina Kaif’s most recent film, Merry Christmas, released on January 12, 2024, featured her in a compelling role alongside director Sriram Raghavan and actor Vijay Sethupathi, earning widespread praise. Looking forward, she is set to appear in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Although the film has yet to commence shooting, fans are eagerly anticipating further announcements regarding her upcoming projects.

    ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor takes daughter Raha out for a morning stroll; fans gush over her 'cuteness' [WATCH]

