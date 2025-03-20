user
Love and War update: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to create Ranbir Kapoor Vs Vicky Kaushal storyline

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love and War is trending and the anticipation is building up very high due to the presence of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Let's look at the story of Love and war. 

Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 20, 2025, 3:29 PM IST

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is working on his upcoming film titled 'Love and War' with three of the biggest actors of Bollywood. They are Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. This film was said to be a love triangle with possible twists and a heart-touching story. A close source revealed that the story is about two strong-headed males played by Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Both of them are strong-willed Indian Armed Forces officers who clash with Ali Bhatt's role. 

Ranbir Kapoor Vs Vicky Kaushal storyline:

Ranbir Kapoor is said to have the Ranvijay in him from his previous film, 'Animal,' where he is aggressive, dark, and strong-willed. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal plays a calm yet decisive guy. This combination creates a 'fire and ice' theme on screen. The film 'Love and War' is made as Ranbir Kapoor vs. Vicky Kaushal. The source also revealed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has already filmed a few intense confrontation scenes between the two actors, Ranbir and Vicky, and the scenes were perfectly good. 

ALSO READ: Chhaava BREAKS records, surpasses Pushpa 2 and Stree 2 at box office

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's films have always had a major place for love, and his portrayal of love has a different fanbase. His previous series, 'Heeramandi,' was globally appreciated. His upcoming film, Love and War, has high anticipation due to the stellar cast and their electrifying performances and the wonderful script of Love. 

Love and War is all set for release on March 20, 2026, with production expected to wrap the shoot by November 2025 to start post-production works. Fans are eagerly awaiting this epic tale of love, rivalry, and drama, brought to life by Bhansali's signature storytelling.

ALSO READ:  Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor combined networth: Income, assets, properties, and more

