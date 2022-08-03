Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranbir Kapoor copies Rashmika Mandanna's style; here's what he did

    Rashmika Mandanna recently posted a photo on her social media account from the Mumbai set of the movie "Animal," featuring Ranbir Kapoor; take a look

    Bangalore, First Published Aug 3, 2022, 2:49 PM IST

    Rashmika uploaded a picture of Ranbir Kapoor welcoming people in her trademark fashion, "The Korean heart," which she typically sees used by the media. Thus, it was evident that Ranbir was adopting Rashmika's mannerisms when he greeted people. 

    Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film's director, was also included in the photo. Everyone is having a good time on the set, and we can't wait to witness Rashmika and Ranbir's novel on-screen chemistry in "Animal." On the photo, the actress wrote:"@sandeepreddy.vanga and RK Both say hi.🤗" 

    Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna flew to Manali in April to begin filming their forthcoming movie, Animal. The movie, which Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed, also features Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. Rashmika recently discussed her experience working with Ranbir Kapoor in an interview with Filmfare. She praised the actor but said she dislikes him addressing her as "ma'am."

    He is loving. Naturally, I was apprehensive when I initially met him, but I believe that because of how laid-back he is, we had already developed a strong rapport by the end of the look test. It's incredible how simple it has been so far with Ranbir and Sandeep. And he is the only person in the entire industry who addresses me as "ma'am," which I find offensive. For this one, I'll get him," Rashmika replied.

    The family comedy "Goodbye," starring Amitabh Bachchan, will mark Rashmika's debut in Bollywood. On October 6th, the movie is set for release.

    On the job front, in addition to Goodbye and Animal, Rashmika has Pushpa 2, Mission Majnu, and Varisu, all starring Sidharth Malhotra and Vijay Thalapatty.

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2022, 2:49 PM IST
