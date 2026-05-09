On Vijay Deverakonda's birthday, makers of 'Ranabaali' released a special BTS video. It features the actor's intense horse-riding training sessions for his role as a fierce warrior in the upcoming period action drama co-starring Rashmika Mandanna.

BTS video showcases Vijay's warrior training

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Ranabaali' continues to be one of the most anticipated films of the year, with the makers keeping the excitement high among fans since its official announcement. On the occasion of Vijay Deverakonda's birthday on Saturday, the makers unveiled a striking special behind-the-scenes video featuring the actor's intense horse-riding training sessions.

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In the video, Vijay is referred to as a "Stallion," with the makers urging audiences to get ready to witness "peak Vijay in peak cinema." The video showcases the actor undergoing rigorous physical preparation and mastering horse riding as part of his transformation for a fierce warrior role in the period action drama. The BTS glimpse highlights Vijay Deverakonda's discipline, endurance and commitment to the demanding role, further amplifying buzz around the film.

About 'Ranabaali'

The makers also shared that 'Ranabaali' is a historical action drama inspired by forgotten chapters of India's past and is set in the colonial era. Vijay Deverakonda will be seen portraying a powerful warrior, while Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife, Jayamma.

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"Ranabaali is a historical action drama inspired by forgotten chapters from India's past, set during the colonial era. The film stars Vijay Deverakonda as a fierce warrior, while Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife, Jayamma," the makers shared, as per a press release.

Cast, Crew and Release Date

The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under Mythri Movie Makers in association with T-Series. The project also features international actor Arnold Vosloo in a key role, adding further global appeal to the ensemble cast. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11, 2026. (ANI)