Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, released on November 5, 2026, following Rs 96.56 crore in advance bookings. Fans across India converted theatres into temples with special prayers as trade analysts projected Day 1 global collections between Rs 100 crore and Rs 150 crore.

Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, hit global theatres on Thursday, November 5, 2026. Advance ticket sales crossed Rs 96.56 crore across India. Fans transformed cinema halls into prayer venues as early morning screenings began, calling it India's biggest film.

Rs 4,000 crore! That is the reported budget across two parts for the most expensive film project in Indian history. Producer Namit Malhotra cast Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey take on key supporting roles. Together, they anchor a monumental cinematic retelling that has triggered nationwide excitement.

How Fans Are Converting Theatres Into Temples

November 5 brought intense devotional celebrations to single-screen cinemas and multiplexes alike. Morning shows opened to packed houses everywhere. Moviegoers at the R Mandir Multiplex in Deesa, Gujarat, offered traditional prayers directly to life-size cutouts of Ranbir Kapoor in character as Lord Ram.

Auditoriums turned into makeshift devotional spaces as fans brought flowers and performed ceremonial aarti during early screenings. The physical fervor matched the immense scale of the release. Driven by this theatrical frenzy, fans keep repeating one phrase — this is India's biggest film.

Rs 96 Crore Advance Sales Drive Opening Day Projections

Rs 96.56 crore! That was the five-day advance booking total registered across domestic platforms before Thursday. Following paid previews on November 4, trade analysts projected first-day net collections in India between Rs 90 crore and Rs 100 crore. Worldwide estimates push that opening-day figure to between Rs 100 crore and Rs 150 crore.

Why did pre-sales explode? Trade experts point to cross-regional star power. Because Ranbir Kapoor and Yash lead the cast, multi-market appeal drove early ticket sales straight into the record books ahead of November 5.

Visual Scope and Rashtrapati Bhavan Premiere

Early viewers praised the visual scope and 3D execution — calling Yash's portrayal of Ravana a standout performance. The scale sets a new benchmark for domestic productions.

Producer Namit Malhotra secured an exclusive showcase at Rashtrapati Bhavan before the public rollout. President Droupadi Murmu, senior government ministers, and invited dignitaries attended the special premiere screening, handing the production rare institutional backing.

What the Initial Box Office Numbers Mean for Lifetime Estimates

Rs 2,500 crore — that is what box office trackers estimate the film could generate over its lifetime if faith-driven turnout continues through Diwali. Hitting that mark will place the two-part epic right at the top of national box office history.

Midnight and early morning screenings are now running across major metro circuits and tier-2 markets to absorb massive walk-in demand. Theatre owners expanded schedules fast. As packed crowds flood auditoriums, the consensus remains clear — this project stands as a historic theatrical event.