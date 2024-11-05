Entertainment
Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter recently accused her of making death threats. The news went viral, leading to heavy trolling and accusations of breaking up a family.
Shweta Tiwari is often targeted for her two marriages and divorces. Social media criticizes her, claiming she doesn't know how to maintain a marriage.
Rashmi Desai's divorce from Nandish Sandhu caused a sensation. She was heavily criticized and accused of not being a good wife.
Shilpa Shinde's wedding to Romit Raj was called off. On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, she revealed this strained her relationship with her brother.
Daljeet Kaur's marriage ended in separation, leaving her without a home. She frequently posts on social media and faces trolling.
Nisha Rawal's accusations of domestic violence against Karan Mehra led to public backlash and damage to her image.
After separating from Vivian Dsena, Vahbiz Dorabjee was labeled a gold digger, accused of marrying him for wealth and fame.