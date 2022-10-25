Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thank God Twitter Review: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer gets a thumbs-up from the audience

    Planning to watch ‘Thank God’ starring actor Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh? Check out these twitter reviews before you book your tickets for the show.

    Thank God Twitter Review: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer gets a thumbs-up from the audience drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Oct 25, 2022, 11:15 AM IST

    For the first time ever, actors Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra are being seen sharing the screen space in a film. Indra Kumar’s light-hearted comedy film ‘Thank God’ which stars the two male actors in the lead, alongside actor Rakul Preet Singh, was released in the theatres on Tuesday.

    Much before its release, the film saw itself in midst of several controversies. Madhya Pradesh’s medical education minister Vishwas Sarang had sought a ban on ‘Thank God’, and had also written a letter to Union Minister Anurag Thakur for the same. Sarang had claimed inappropriate depiction of gods in the film starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra.

    Owning to several controversies, recent reports claimed that Ajay Devgn’s character ‘Chitragupt’ was re-named ‘CG’ in ‘Thank God’. While the makers might have had a tough time before the film was released in the theatres, looks like it has barely had a negative impact on the film.

    ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Diwali party: Jaya Bachchan snaps at paparazzi again (WATCH)

    Soon after ‘Thank God’ hit the cinema halls on Tuesday, early reviews of the film on Twitter are out. Going by those looks like the film has left the Twitterratis impressed. Taking to the micro-blogging site, one of the users called the Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer a “funny entertaining Diwali dhamaka”, as he tagged the star cast in the tweet, including Rakul Preet Singh.

    Another user on Twitter called ‘Thank God’ “worth watching” adding that it comes with a good message and an emotional ending. Praising the cast, especially Sidharth Malhotra, the user said that Ajay Devgan and Rakul were good in their roles.

    ALSO READ: Malaika Arora oozes hotness at Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali party

    More than Sidharth Malhotra, it appears that it is Ajay Devgn’s performance in the film that has left the audience impressed. While reviewing Ajay’s performance in ‘Thank God’, a user wrote that although the National Award-winner actor enters after 20 mins into the movie but dominates for the rest of the film.

    Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ajay Devgn, who recently bagged National Award for ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’, was last seen in ‘Runway 34’. Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, was seen in ‘Shershah’. At the same time, Rakul Preet Singh was recently seen in ‘Doctor G’, starring Ayushmann Khuranna in the lead role.

    Check out some of the reviews here:

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Last Updated Oct 25, 2022, 11:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amitabh Bachchan Diwali party: Jaya Bachchan snaps at paparazzi again (WATCH) drb

    Amitabh Bachchan Diwali party: Jaya Bachchan snaps at paparazzi again (WATCH)

    Special tribute: Manna from Heaven

    Special tribute: Manna from Heaven

    Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, 7 couples and their Diwali 2022 celebrations drb

    Alia-Ranbir to Nayanthara-Vignesh, Katrina -Vicky, 7 couples and their Diwali 2022 celebrations

    Nysa Devgan gets massively trolled for Diwali look; netizens ask if she went under the knife drb

    Nysa Devgan gets massively trolled for Diwali look; netizens ask if she went under the knife

    Netizens accuse Karan Johar of bias demand Salman Khan return drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Netizens accuse Karan Johar of bias; demand Salman Khan’s return

    Recent Stories

    Anand Mahindra shares Winston Churchill 1947 remarks on Indians as Rishi Sunak becomes UK PM gcw

    Anand Mahindra shares Winston Churchill’s 1947 remarks on Indians as Rishi Sunak becomes UK PM

    Surya Grahan 2022: Kedarnath-Badrinath temple doors to remain closed today; here's why AJR

    Surya Grahan 2022: Kedarnath-Badrinath temple doors to remain closed today; here's why

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Phil Simmons steps down as West Indies/Windies head coach following unfathomable exit-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Simmons steps down as Windies head coach following 'unfathomable' exit

    Joe Biden hosts largest Diwali celebration at White House with 200 Indian Americans in attendance gcw

    Joe Biden hosts largest Diwali celebration at White House with 200 Indian-Americans in attendance

    Amitabh Bachchan Diwali party: Jaya Bachchan snaps at paparazzi again (WATCH) drb

    Amitabh Bachchan Diwali party: Jaya Bachchan snaps at paparazzi again (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon