Thank God Twitter Review: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer gets a thumbs-up from the audience

Planning to watch ‘Thank God’ starring actor Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh? Check out these twitter reviews before you book your tickets for the show.

For the first time ever, actors Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra are being seen sharing the screen space in a film. Indra Kumar’s light-hearted comedy film ‘Thank God’ which stars the two male actors in the lead, alongside actor Rakul Preet Singh, was released in the theatres on Tuesday.

Much before its release, the film saw itself in midst of several controversies. Madhya Pradesh’s medical education minister Vishwas Sarang had sought a ban on ‘Thank God’, and had also written a letter to Union Minister Anurag Thakur for the same. Sarang had claimed inappropriate depiction of gods in the film starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra.

Owning to several controversies, recent reports claimed that Ajay Devgn’s character ‘Chitragupt’ was re-named ‘CG’ in ‘Thank God’. While the makers might have had a tough time before the film was released in the theatres, looks like it has barely had a negative impact on the film.

Soon after ‘Thank God’ hit the cinema halls on Tuesday, early reviews of the film on Twitter are out. Going by those looks like the film has left the Twitterratis impressed. Taking to the micro-blogging site, one of the users called the Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer a “funny entertaining Diwali dhamaka”, as he tagged the star cast in the tweet, including Rakul Preet Singh.

Another user on Twitter called ‘Thank God’ “worth watching” adding that it comes with a good message and an emotional ending. Praising the cast, especially Sidharth Malhotra, the user said that Ajay Devgan and Rakul were good in their roles.

More than Sidharth Malhotra, it appears that it is Ajay Devgn’s performance in the film that has left the audience impressed. While reviewing Ajay’s performance in ‘Thank God’, a user wrote that although the National Award-winner actor enters after 20 mins into the movie but dominates for the rest of the film.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ajay Devgn, who recently bagged National Award for ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’, was last seen in ‘Runway 34’. Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, was seen in ‘Shershah’. At the same time, Rakul Preet Singh was recently seen in ‘Doctor G’, starring Ayushmann Khuranna in the lead role.

Check out some of the reviews here: