Rajinikanth to Mohanlal, 10 celebs who will be spotted at Ram Temple

Entertainment
Multiple celebrities from the entertainment industry have been invited as state guests to the dedication of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.
Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut, and Anupam Kher are among the many eminent attendees.
Akshay Kumar has also been invited and will likely attend the ceremony.
Anupam Kher is at Ayodhya to attend Ram Temple Pran Pratishta ceremony.
Kangana Ranaut was clicked at Ayodhya airport. She was seen wearing a traditional outfit.
Ahead of the event, Amitabh purchased a plot in The Sarayu, a 7-star mixed-use enclave in Ayodhya valued at ₹14.5 crore.
Alia and Ranbir were invited to Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Mandir Pranpratishtha Ceremony to be held on 22nd January in Ayodhya.
Ramand Sagar's Ramayan cast would attend Pran Pratistha. Ayodhya was reached days before the tragedy.
Rishab Shetty took to social media and wrote, "I am deeply grateful for this opportunity, as my heart overflows with gratitude."
Recently, a social media snapshot showed the actor and cricketer accepting the invitation.