    Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s ‘RRR’ lands in legal soup; here’s what happened

    A petition has been filed against SS Rajamouli's RRR for allegedly distorting the history of two freedom fighters.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 6, 2022, 9:03 PM IST
    Looks like SS Rajamouli’s multi-starrer film ‘RRR’ has landed itself in some legal trouble. One of the most-awaited films of this year, RRR was already facing a hard time since the makers had to push its release date because of the rising concerns of Covid-19 in India that has forced state governments to impose various restrictions. The makers were already upset with the film’s delay and now more have been added to their concern.

    A legal suit has been filed against the makers of this Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer film for allegedly falsifying the history of two freedom fighters. Alluri Sowmya from Andhra Pradesh has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the makers of RRR at a high court in Andhra Pradesh.

    The petitioner, Alluri Sowmya, has raised objections saying that the film has distorted the history of two freedom fighters - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. These two characters are being played by actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

    In the petition, Alluri Sowmya has raised her objection against the romance between Ram Charan’s character Alluri and Alia Bhatt’s character Sita. Another objection raised was in regard to Ram Charan’s character being shown as a cop, who works for the British before India’s independence, in the trailer. The petitioner questioned how a patriot can be shown as someone working for the British in the colonial era for a few bucks.

    Alluri Sowmya, through the petition, has requested a stay on the film’s release. She also said that there had been no objections from her side, had the names of the characters been fictional. 

    Also featuring Ajay Devgn, the movie has been written by KV Vijayendra Prasad. It revolves around a fictional reciting of India’s two celebrated freedom fighters – Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitaramaraju. RRR was to be earlier released on January 07 in multiple languages, worldwide. However, its release date was postponed because of the rising cases of Covid-19 in the country.

