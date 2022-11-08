Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR earns 185M¥ in just 17 days in Japanese box office, making India Proud

RRR Japanese box office: Currently, RRR is having a remarkable run at the Japanese Box Office, collecting 185 million Japanese Yen by the third weekend (17 days) .

SS Rajamouli’s RRR managed to mark one of the biggest openings of the year, and it has been unstoppable since then. Not only has the film managed to win the audience and their hearts in India but also in Japan and across the globe too.

SS Rajamouli’s directorial has enjoyed tremendous response all across the globe. The film had performed far beyond expectations in the international circuit. The film grossed ₹1,200 crore worldwide, setting several box office records for an Indian film, including the third-highest-grossing Indian film and second-highest-grossing Telugu film worldwide.

RRR is a fictitious story about two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in the 1920s. The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainment. ‘RRR’ released on 25th March 2022.