Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR earns 185M¥ in just 17 days in Japanese box office, making India Proud

    RRR Japanese box office: Currently, RRR is having a remarkable run at the Japanese Box Office, collecting 185 million Japanese Yen by the third weekend (17 days) .

    Ram Charan Jr NTR RRR earns 185m yen in just 17 days in Japanese box office making India Proud RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 8, 2022, 12:12 PM IST

    SS Rajamouli’s RRR managed to mark one of the biggest openings of the year, and it has been unstoppable since then. Not only has the film managed to win the audience and their hearts in India but also in Japan and across the globe too.

    The RRR film is enjoying a successful run at the Japanese box office. The film is having a remarkable run at the Japan Box Office, collecting 185M ¥ by 3rd weekend (17 days) with 122 K+ footfalls. 

    Also Read: Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Also Read: Box Office Report: 'Mili', 'Phone Bhoot' fail Monday test; Kantara’s earnings drop by 65%

    SS Rajamouli’s directorial has enjoyed tremendous response all across the globe. The film had performed far beyond expectations in the international circuit. The film grossed ₹1,200 crore worldwide, setting several box office records for an Indian film, including the third-highest-grossing Indian film and second-highest-grossing Telugu film worldwide.

    RRR is a fictitious story about two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in the 1920s. The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainment. ‘RRR’ released on 25th March 2022.

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2022, 12:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After Gigi Hadid, now Whoopi Goldberg QUITS Elon Musk's Twitter RBA

    (Video) After Gigi Hadid, now Whoopi Goldberg QUITS Elon Musk's Twitter

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets emotional while talking about her Myositis treatment, says 'I'm not dying anytime soon' RBA

    Samantha Ruth gets emotional while talking about her Myositis treatment, says 'I'm not dying anytime soon'

    Here is how Ranbir Kapoor reacted after holding his and Alia Bhatt lil girl for the first time drb

    Here’s how Ranbir Kapoor reacted after holding his and Alia Bhatt’s lil girl for the first time

    Box Office Report Mili Phone Bhoot fail Monday test Kantara earnings drop by 65 percent drb

    Box Office Report: 'Mili', 'Phone Bhoot' fail Monday test; Kantara’s earnings drop by 65%

    Stree sequel announced without Rajkummar Rao approval drb

    ‘Stree’ sequel announced without Rajkummar Rao’s approval?

    Recent Stories

    'Hindu is a Persian word': Karnataka Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi's remark stirs controversy AJR

    'Hindu is a Persian word': Karnataka Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi's remark stirs controversy

    After Gigi Hadid, now Whoopi Goldberg QUITS Elon Musk's Twitter RBA

    (Video) After Gigi Hadid, now Whoopi Goldberg QUITS Elon Musk's Twitter

    La Liga 2022-23: Real Madrid stunned by Rayo Vallecano; who does Carlo Ancelotti blame?-ayh

    La Liga 2022-23: Real Madrid stunned by Rayo Vallecano; who does Carlo Ancelotti blame?

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets emotional while talking about her Myositis treatment, says 'I'm not dying anytime soon' RBA

    Samantha Ruth gets emotional while talking about her Myositis treatment, says 'I'm not dying anytime soon'

    PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets LK Advani on his 95th birthday at his residence AJR

    PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets LK Advani on his 95th birthday at his residence

    Recent Videos

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon