Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Karan Johar and more invited to the Oscars panel members; read details

A list of 398 persons accepted to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2023 includes almost a dozen Indian artists, including the iconic actor combo of the film "RRR," Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Indian filmmakers Karan Johar, Mani Ratnam, Chaitanya Tamhane, Shaunak Sen, MM Keeravani, KK Senthil Kumar, and Siddharth Roy Kapur are other Indian invitees. They join many celebrities, including music superstars Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.

“The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership. They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines, and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and movie fans worldwide," said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang.

The Academy stated that membership is chosen based on professional credentials, with a continuing commitment to representation, inclusion, and equity. Following social media backlash, the academy pulled down its efforts to increase the number of women and non-white members, resulting in a list of 398 persons, roughly half the amount of prior years.

More than 10,000 people are currently members of the Academy. According to the academy, 40 per cent of the 2023 batch are women, 34 per cent are from underrepresented ethnic and racial groupings, and 52 per cent are from 50 nations and territories other than the United States.

The Academy, regarded as the pinnacle of the Hollywood film business, offers a single set of invitations each year. Only Academy members can vote on Oscar winners. The Academy Awards will be held on March 10, 2019.