    Rakhi Sawant becomes national crush for fans, is Kangana Ranaut the reason?

    Actress and reality TV show contestant Rakhi Sawant is garnering all the limelight because of Kangana Ranaut. Read to know the reason behind the same.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 16, 2021, 11:41 PM IST
    Actress and reality TV show contestant Rakhi Sawant is garnering all the limelight. She took to her social media to share her views on Kangana Ranaut's India got freedom in 2014 controversy. Rakhi had posted a clip where she called Kangana a traitor. She called the actress 'desh ki gaddar'.  Kangana had appeared at the Times Now summit where she had addressed the issue of India's independence and how the nation had got its freedom in 1947 in the form of alms (bheek) from the British Raj. The clips sound was changed to a dog's bark.

    When Rakhi had shared the clip, she wrote, "Desh ki Gaddar hai didi (Big sister is the nation's traitor)." Now it looks like fans of Rakhi have praised her for her comment. She has been addressed as the national crush by her fans. Check out the comments here.

    After listening to Kangana's statement, many politicians demanded an apology from her and also appealed to snatch the Padma Shri award from her. The reason was that her statement insulted the sacrifice of all the freedom fighters who had sacrificed their lives for the country. The actress had also defended herself by saying that she would return the Padma Shri if proven guilty. 

    Even Bharatiya Janata Party MP Varun Gandhi criticised the actress by saying that she has insulted the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence. He had posted the video of the actress and had said that she had insulted Mahatma Gandhi, made fun of his sacrifices, honoured his killer and now also belittled Shaheed Mangal Pandey, Rani Lakshmibai, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and lakhs of freedom fighters. It looks like Kangana has hurt the sentiments of many politicians. What do you feel about the entire incident?

