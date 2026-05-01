Rakesh Roshan shared a heartfelt birthday note for his grandson, Hridhaan Roshan, who turned 18. The veteran filmmaker posted a picture with Hridhaan, the younger son of Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, calling him his 'favourite young man'.

The Rakesh Roshan family had a special reason to celebrate as his grandson, Hridhaan Roshan, turned 18 on Friday. As Hridhaan celebrated his special day, the veteran filmmaker shared a heartfelt birthday note along with a picture of the two.

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Rakesh shared an adorable picture featuring himself with Hridhaan, who is the younger son of actor Hrithik Roshan and his former wife Sussanne Khan. Along with the picture, he wrote a simple yet emotional message: "And just like that, he is 18! Happy birthday to my favourite young man, Hridhaan Roshan." Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakesh Roshan (@rakesh_roshan9)

Roshan Family Background

Hrithik and Sussanne, who got married in 2000, welcomed their elder son, Hrehaan Roshan, in 2006 and Hridhaan in 2008. The couple later separated in 2013, with their divorce finalised in 2014.

Rakesh Roshan's Illustrious Career

Rakesh Roshan first made his mark as an actor and appeared in many films during the 1970s and 1980s. He later became one of Hindi cinema's successful filmmakers. His directorial work includes 'Khudgarz,' 'Khoon Bhari Maang,' 'Kishen Kanhaiya,' 'Karan Arjun,' 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai', 'Koi... Mil Gaya' and the 'Krrish' franchise.

Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, the Roshan family continues to stay busy with new projects. His son, actor Hrithik Roshan, is all set to mark his directorial debut with 'Krrish 4.' The superhero film is being backed by Yash Raj Films in association with Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik will also act in the film while handling directing duties. Apart from that, Hrithik is also entering the OTT space as a producer with 'Storm,' a thriller set in Mumbai. The project is being made for Prime Video. The first look of the project was unveiled at the Prime Video 2026 Release Slate event held in Mumbai recently. (ANI)