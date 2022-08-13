Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Raju Srivastava health update: Condition remains stable; family asks to ignore rumours

    Raju Srivastava’s family has issued fresh updates on the comedian-actor’s health. In the post that was shared on Instagram, the family said that his condition remains stable as doctors continue to treat him.

    Raju Srivastava health update Condition remains stable family asks to ignore rumours drb
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 13, 2022, 1:24 PM IST

    Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava, who is presently undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, is in a stable condition. The family of the comic issued a statement on Saturday, informing about his health.

    Taking to Raju Srivastava’s Instagram handle, the family of the comic shared a post, saying that his condition is stable. “Raju Srivastava Ji’s health is stable and doctors are treating him,” said the post.

    Furthermore, Raju Srivastava’s family also urged all his fans and followers to not pay any heed to rumours regarding his health. “Please ignore any kind of rumours. Kindly pray for him,” read the post further.

    The 58-year-old comedian-actor suffered a heart attack early this week, while he was working out at the gym. He was immediately rushed to the AIIMS, where he underwent angioplasty. However, Raju Srivastava was later put on a ventilator. As per the doctors, the actor has a brain condition. However, his condition continues to remain stable on Saturday.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, had spoken to Raju Srivastava’s wife. He prayed for the actor’s speedy recovery. In the meantime, fans and colleagues of the comic have also been praying for his fast recovery. Actor Shekhar Suman had also taken to social media on Friday to inform about the comedian’s health.

    Raju Srivastava's popularity grew after he participated in the ‘Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ that aired on television in the year 2015. However, he has been active in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s.

    Although Raju Srivastava is largely known for his stand-up comedy, he has also been a part of several films such as Salman Khan’s ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Baazigar’, ‘Bombay to Goa’ (remake) and, Govind-starrer ‘Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya’. Apart from this, he was also seen as one of the participants in the reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’. Raju appeared in the third season of the show, which was hosted by actor Salman Khan.

